James Hough of Amp on Working With Nick Offerman and More

No idea is ever too silly

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 6, 2025 8:00 am Share:

James Hough | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

James is the ECD of AMP. He has led creative work across fashion, technology, retail and toys. Previous stints on the brand side include General Motors and Procter & Gamble. Earlier in his career, while at Digitas, James helped establish the agency’s first “Always On” social department. Since joining AMP in 2013, he has played a pivotal role in growing the agency, working with such clients as Meta, Waymo, Puma, Hasbro and HBO Max.

We spent two minutes with James to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

James, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up on Cape Cod and now live in Brookline, Mass.

How you first realized you were creative.

I don’t recall a specific moment, but I remember being very content when left alone with stationery and paper.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I did so poorly in business school that I had to make up credits over the summer. It was the first time I took courses that weren’t mandatory. One was a class on film noir taught by Dr. Sue Laver. She told me: “You should be a writer.” That felt nice.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Growing up, I wasn’t allowed to bring up The Simpsons at the dinner table. Those references were lost on my family anyway. I’ve been watching the cartoon show Clarence with my daughter recently and love it. Outside of animated series, I love magazines. I find Japan’s Casa Brutus endlessly inspiring, despite being unable to read a single sentence. The layouts are that great. And the topics vary. One issue will be about small apartment storage solutions and the next will focus solely on curry rice. It’s great.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

We had the opportunity to work with Nick Offerman to create a PSA about soil health and regenerative farming. It came out of nowhere thanks to Incredible Beast and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Purpose-led advertising is a nice palate cleanser for the soul. I worked with Eric Sutton, Vann Fulfs, Reid Flynn and many other talented people to bring it to life.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

I am consistently impressed by the work the creative team does for Maruchan. They’ve been giving depth to the brand by listening to and engaging with their audience. This team is creatively headed by John DeGray and bolstered by the talents of Natalie Krakirian and Rachel MacMunn, among others.

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I just saw 28 Years Later and was captivated throughout. Just as I was exactly that many years ago when I first saw Trainspotting. I admire directors and artists who continue to find new ways to tell stories. Nice one, Danny Boyle.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I believe I’m good at making people feel safe in sharing their silliest ideas and building upon them.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Mike Daitch taught me that the most senior creative buys the drinks. We remain friends.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Something involving writing, comedy, art or design would all make me happy, including writing and illustrating children’s stories. Teaching or building things with others would be fun as well. I think I’ve just described what I currently do.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.