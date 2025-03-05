Gabriel Araujo of Havas Lynx Hudson Helps Healthcare Brands Shape Culture

Transforming universal truths into ads that matter

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 5, 2025

Gabriel Araujo | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Gabriel is a creative director at Havas Lynx Hudson. Gabriel previously held senior posts at Ogilvy Social Lab, Ogilvy Brazil and Cheil Dallas.

We spent two minutes with Gabriel to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Gabriel, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Ribeirão Preto, a city in the countryside of São Paulo, Brazil. Today, I live in New York and I absolutely love it.

How you first got interested in health.

My first client in healthcare was Pfizer, and I had the chance to work on a powerful project called “Age Shamelessly.” The campaign encouraged people to make better choices today for a healthier, more fulfilling life as they age. That project completely reshaped my perspective. It wasn’t just about coming up with great ideas. It was about creating something meaningful, something that truly impacts lives. And that mindset has guided my work ever since.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Safe Collection,” a campaign we launched in the Amazon rainforest. We developed a natural mosquito repellent and integrated it into everyday objects—books, crayons and fabrics—so that protection became second nature for kids. The campaign started in 2017 and has evolved into a long-term platform. That’s what I love most: real, lasting impact.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’ve recently worked on some incredible projects in close collaboration with our Havas Lynx teams and clients, but I can’t share them just yet. However, what I can share is my latest art/photography project, “Ancestral Renaissance,” where I’m reimagining iconic masterpieces featuring Indigenous women. The goal is to spark conversation, reclaim space for underrepresented voices in art and give back. “art of the proceeds directly support Indigenous communities.

Play

One thing about how health is evolving that excites you.

The pace of innovation in healthcare is mind-blowing. The rise of AI, 5G and remote medicine is revolutionizing diagnostics and treatments. We’re now seeing surgeries performed across continents in real-time. In advertising, we’re also witnessing tech-driven breakthroughs, like “Airquity,” a project developed by Havas Lynx and EarSwitch. It’s a groundbreaking device that measures oxygen levels through the ear canal, eliminating racial bias in pulse oximetry. These are the kinds of ideas that redefine what’s possible.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admire.

I absolutely love “The Most Beautiful Sound” campaign. The message is powerful, the execution flawless, and it delivers real emotional impact. Huge respect to the team behind it.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Create Tomorrow: the WGSN Podcast. It’s full of insightful conversations about trends, innovation and the future.

A visual artist or musician you admire.

In photography, Sebastião Salgado’s work is breathtaking, deeply moving and filled with meaning. In music, I’ve been hooked on Yamandu Costa’s latest album. He’s a virtuoso on the acoustic guitar, and the way he plays is unlike anything I’ve ever heard.

Your favorite fictional character.

I’d have to go with a mix: the sharp mind of Sherlock Holmes, the executional brilliance of Batman and the relentless optimism of Charlie Brown.

Someone worth following on social media.

Simon Sinek and his A Bit of Optimism platform. He constantly challenges the way we think about leadership, creativity and purpose.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I believe creativity should have meaning. As advertisers, we have the power to shape culture, and with that comes responsibility—to create work that touches people’s lives in a positive way.

Your biggest weakness.

Never giving up on a great idea. And pão de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread). It’s just too good.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I love to cook, and I’m actually pretty good at it. I also write and produce my own music—check out my project Madsounds on Spotify.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health.

I’d probably be in a consumer creative agency, still pushing for work that creates real impact.

