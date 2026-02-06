Emma Chiu of VML Intelligence on Her Role as a Futurist

Gaining insights from cultural shifts

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 6, 2026 6:45 pm Share:

Emma Chiu | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Emma is currently global director of VML Intelligence, the agency’s futures and innovation think tank. She consults with clients to build long-term strategies based on qualitative and quantitative insights around cultural and behavioral change, sector innovation and zeitgeist shifts.

We spent two minutes with Emma to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Emma, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in London. I spent five years in NYC and am now back living in London— it is always home for me.

How you first realized you were creative.

Pursuing a creative path was a struggle—my mum was against it, though she’d absolutely deny that now. It wasn’t until later, through encouragement from design course leaders and, eventually, colleagues in my early career, that it really clicked. That’s when I realized everyone is creative, or at least has the ability to flex that muscle when given the chance.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I was given the opportunity to work as a visual editor at The Future Laboratory. It allowed me to transition from graphic design into the world of trend forecasting. It fundamentally reshaped how I think about creativity, culture and the future.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

A lot of great ideas come from long walks. I also enjoy visiting exhibitions, some recent ones include Dirty Looks at the Barbican Centre and Wayne McGregor: Infinite Bodies at Somerset House. Latest read: Flesh by David Szalay.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

A couple of years ago, we worked on a trends retrospective. We reported trends over the past decade and tracked how they evolved and are still relevant. It validated our methodology and trend predictions.

A recent project you’re proud of.

The latest edition of The Future 100. I absolutely love working on this report. It’s a great way to showcase our creative thinking and use it to tell a compelling macro narrative of the world and our industry today.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Refik Anadol’s work with AI. Particularly his open-source project—the Large Nature Model (LNM), which will be featured at Dataland, the first AI art museum opening in L.A. this spring.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Predicting the future. It comes with the job. I’m a futurist, after all.

Your biggest weakness.

Patience. I’m endlessly waiting for the world to catch up.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Martin Raymond, cofounder of The Future Laboratory. He helped me navigate this career path.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I love cooking, eating, trying new ingredients—you name it. So, likely something along the lines of a product development chef, where I get to experiment with new flavors and techniques.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.