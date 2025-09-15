David Evans of Everton FC: Sports Is the Most Important of the Least Important Things in Life

David Evans is head of partnerships strategy at Everton Football Club. He oversees the strategic direction of Everton’s commercial portfolio as the franchise moves to a new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

We spent two minutes with David to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

David, tell us…

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Gloucester in the South West of England, but my family moved back to Wales in my late teens. I now live in Liverpool.

What is your earliest sports memory?

My earliest sports memory is watching the Football World Cup in Italy, Italia ’90. I was hooked from then on.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

South Sydney Rabbitohs (rugby league), New Zealand All Blacks (rugby union) and all the Welsh national teams.

Favorite athlete(s).

Usain Bolt, Manny Pacquaio, Roger Federer, Michael Jordan, Ronaldinho, Candide Thovex and Gareth Bale.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

I enjoyed the Tom Brady Man in the Arena documentary, but I would say the answer to this question is probably all of the ESPN 30 for 30 docs.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

I listen to a (now-discontinued) ’90s football podcast called Quickly Kevin Will He Score, which is very British and very niche. Unofficial Partner is always an interesting listen.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

I used to love NBA Jam on the Super Nintendo and then NHL Hitz on Playstation 2. But I’ve spent more time than I would like to admit playing Championship Manager 2. It’s a classic PC football management game from my youth, one of the best games ever made. It was the precursor to Football Manager.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

At Everton, we opened a new stadium on the waterfront in Liverpool and I’m part of the team delivering our partnership strategy. We’ve got some exciting things happening, and a new ownership group that is hugely supportive and making a positive impact. So the venue should be a benefit not just to the club, but to our city.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

All the work the Ricardo Marques and Michelob Ultra have done is industry-leading stuff. But the work of the commercial team at Formula One looks exceptional, too. On the football side, what Unilever have done with their Persil brand and Arsenal is impressive and groundbreaking. Tip of the cap to Tati Lindenberg, Juliet Slot and their teams.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports is the most important of the least important things in life. We witnessed firsthand during the pandemic what life was like when sports stopped. The world wanted and needed it back. It provides physical and mental wellbeing and teaches social and technical skills from teamwork to resilience. It entertains and it unites. The inspiration that it gives people—both those who watch and those who play—is unique. The moment of hope, celebration or agony isn’t something you get from anything else. Sports makes people believe that anything is possible. It doesn’t matter how old you are, where you live or what your social situation is. It universally makes some kind of difference to people’s lives.

