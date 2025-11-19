David Angelo of David&Goliath on 25 Years of Courage and Creativity

What he learned from Bill Bernbach

by Amy Corr November 19, 2025

David Angelo | Photo Illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

David Angelo is the founder and creative chairman of David&Goliath and Today, I’m Brave. This week marks the 25th anniversary of D&G opening its doors.

We spent two minutes with David to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

David, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in a family of nine in a small town just outside Oakland. My parents worked tirelessly just to keep food on the table, which made uncertainty a part of everyday life. But those years also instilled in me the values of resilience and hard work. I learned early on that challenges are inevitable—and that what defines you is how you face them. Bravery, I came to understand, isn’t the absence of fear, but the courage to move forward despite it. Today, I live in Los Angeles, carrying those lessons with me into my work, my life and our community.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I was a kid, I’d spend hours sketching ideas on scraps of paper. But it wasn’t the drawings themselves that convinced me I was creative. It was the voice within, a quiet knowing that gave me permission to believe I was born to create. Or, as my mother would remind me: “Your art is your gift.”

I loved art so much that I drew and painted every chance I got. I sketched oversized Disney characters and sold them to my classmates in 4th grade. I painted murals on department store windows and filled the walls of my high school with larger-than-life images. I airbrushed murals on the hoods of lowrider cars—and, thankfully, people liked them.

But my journey truly took shape after a rough patch in high school. Just before graduation, I was expelled. Suddenly, I was working the graveyard shift as a forklift driver at a Seagram’s distillery. It was there that I found clarity and a commitment to not give up on my creative dream. I didn’t just want to draw forever—I wanted to tell stories and dream bigger. That’s when advertising found me. And I’ve been telling stories on some of the biggest stages in the world ever since.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Being expelled was a pivotal wake-up call. I lost my grants, my scholarships and the clear path ahead. But that low moment forced me to dig deep—to continue working nights while attending school during the day, while refusing to give up on my dream.

There were countless moments when I could have quit. Countless challenges. But there were also countless people who inspire me to keep going. Ten years later, I graduated at the top of my class at the Academy of Art—the very school I had dreamed of attending before everything fell apart.

After achieving that goal, I set my sights on something even scarier: moving to the city I feared the most—New York. I arrived with nothing but a bike, a sleeping bag, a basketball and a belly full of ambition.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

There’s inspiration everywhere in this world. I see it, I feel it and I carry it with me wherever I go. As an art director, I’ve always been drawn to photography and film—always shooting, always capturing the moment while living it fully. To be alive and present in those sparks of creativity is what drives me. For the artist’s eye, there are no limits; the lens is always on.

Someone once asked me if I ever turn my creativity off. The truth is, when you absolutely love what you do, there’s no such thing. Creativity doesn’t turn off—it just keeps finding new ways to tell stories and to inspire others to aim high and unlock their own potential.

But my greatest inspiration has always been the underdog—the everyday people who defy the odds.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Building David&Goliath has been the ultimate creative journey for me. It wasn’t just about starting an agency—it was about creating a mindset. A mindset capable of slaying the Goliaths that most would shy away from.

From day one, we embraced our mission: helping people and brands unlock their bravery and step into the greater versions of who they are. With Brave as our philosophy, we inspired each other to live it in everything we do. To see failure as just a piece of the masterpiece. To recognize that the only mistakes are the ones we fail to learn from. That mindset has fueled more than 25 years of work—work that challenges convention and connects with people on a deeper, more human level.

One campaign that stands out is Kia’s “Give It Everything.” For me, it wasn’t just about selling cars. It was about celebrating the brave spirit of those who go all in, no matter the obstacles. That campaign became more than advertising—it became a rallying cry for determination and resilience.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

Our work with Today, I’m Brave continues to inspire me. We’ve brought together communities around the world to share stories of courage—whether it’s helping students overcome adversity or empowering individuals in everyday acts. Each story reminds me of the transformative power of storytelling.

Recently, at our fifth annual Brave Camp, we brought more than 50 students from Harlem to the Catskill Mountains. They learned to navigate life’s challenges, build lasting confidence and unlock the power of self-expression.

Watching them blossom was one thing. Hearing from their parents afterward—about how their children returned home more confident, hopeful and inspired—was something else entirely. It’s moments like these that affirm why this mission matters so deeply.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

In college, my bedroom walls were plastered with ads—the ones that stopped me in my tracks. V.W. Avis. Michelin. I studied them like puzzles, breaking down every headline, every photo, every font choice, trying to decode what made them timeless.

What I didn’t realize then was that all of those ads came from the same place.

Fast-forward to my first day at a big agency on 437 Madison Ave. As I stepped onto the creative floor, I froze. The walls were lined with the very same ads I once taped to my bedroom wall. It felt surreal—like I had stepped into my own imagination. That agency was DDB, the home of the legendary Bill Bernbach. From Bernbach, I learned lessons that still guide me today: the beauty of simplicity, the power of bold thinking and above all, the necessity of bravery. Because true creativity is never about blending in. It’s about taking a stand.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I admire the artists and filmmakers who hold up a mirror to society and challenge us to confront the uncomfortable. From Jordan Peele’s fearless storytelling to Banksy’s ability to speak truth to power with nothing more than a wall and spray paint—these creators embody the bravery the world needs right now.

In advertising, I have deep respect for the agencies that continue to push past convention and dare to take risks. The ones who don’t just sell products but spark conversations. The ones who use creativity not as a veneer, but as a force for truth, change and genuine human connection.

Your main strength as a creative person.

The ability to turn setbacks into fuel has been one of the greatest lessons of my life. Failure, in many ways, has been my best teacher. Behind every setback, I’ve discovered the seed of an even greater comeback. It takes courage and resilience to take the shot when others hesitate.

Your biggest weakness.

Impatience has always been part of my nature. When you see the world as it could be, you want it to happen today—not tomorrow. But over time, I’ve learned that bravery is also about patience. It’s about trusting the process and giving ideas the space they need to grow, evolve and ultimately blossom into something greater than you first imagined.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Early in my career, I had the privilege of working with legends like Phyllis Robinson, Jack Mariucci, Cliff Freeman and Lee Clow. They pushed me to think differently, challenged me to step into discomfort, and shaped my vision of what an agency could become. Their influence continues to guide me today, and it’s deeply aligned with our Brave ethos: that true creativity comes from the courage to step into the unknown and stand firmly for what you believe in.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

If I weren’t making ads, I’d be teaching. Teaching, to me, is one of the bravest acts there is—sharing knowledge, inspiring others and planting seeds you may never see grow. Through Brave Camp and educational programs like BraveU at LACHSA (Los Angeles High School of the Arts), we’ve been able to help young people unlock their voices and step into their true purpose as creators. There is nothing more rewarding than witnessing someone realize they were born to create.

For me, there is no separation between creating impact for brands and empowering tomorrow’s youth. It’s all one passion project, rooted in embracing my gift as an artist.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.