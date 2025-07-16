Danilo Boer of FCB: Making the Impossible Come True

Danilo Boer | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Danilo is currently global creative partner at FCB. He works with brands such as Spotify, Virgin, LinkedIn and Adidas. He helped to secure two consecutive Sports Emmys in Outstanding Digital Innovation for Michelob Ultra’s “McEnroe vs. McEnroe” and “Dreamcaster” campaigns.

We spent two minutes with Danilo to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Danilo, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Grew up in São Paulo and moved to New York 16 years ago.

How you first realized you were creative.

My dream originally was to be a physicist because I enjoyed solving math problems. But then I realized drawing and writing also made me happy. Both of my parents worked in advertising, so I figured I could use writing and art to solve problems, too. Then the career path became clear.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Quitting the soccer team that practiced at the same time I needed to work as an intern at Almap BBDO. I believe picking Almap over college soccer was a wise choice.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Bob Fischer, Matisse, Akira Kurosawa, David Hockney, Agnes Martin, Alan Fletcher and Juan Cabral are among the creative geniuses that spring to mind. Closer to home, my wife and I had three daughters in the last five years, so all the recent stuff I love is what they write, play, sing or say every day.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Spotify’s “Spreadbeats.” FCB New York combined so many of my passions into this one solution for a client: music, nerdy code, animation, design, characters and storytelling. It was a relentless year-long pursuit of perfection in service of solving a client problem. Bliss.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’m incredibly proud of the film we did for Sick Kids, “The Count,” out of FCB Canada. We spent three days in the Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto filming real patients in recovery or in treatment, and just being with them and their parents was incredibly inspiring. I am proud of and grateful to the group we brought together to make this happen. Iconoclast, Soundtree, Work Edit, Arc and many more helped us make this film. And the donations to the hospital have been amazing since.



Play

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Sony Bravia’s “Balls.” It changed my perception of what film advertising could be, and transformed commercials forever. It still inspires me. I bought a Sony Bravia TV at the time (in 2006), and it’s still the only TV I own.

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Marcos Kotlhar’s film to celebrate 100 years of The New Yorker. Perfect craft.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Believing we can always make the impossible possible, and finding the best partners to dream big.

Your biggest weakness.

Working too hard. (Hope you’re reading this, Tyler.)

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Susan Credle. A mix of boss, friend, coach, spirit animal—but ultimately, partner.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Something math-related.

