Chris Breen of Chemistry Explains How Sports Teaches Us to Navigate Life

Growing up in Miami shaped his creative outlook

Chris is a partner and chief creative officer at Chemistry and recently served as one of the jury chairs for Clio Sports. Earlier, Chris was co-founder and CCO of Breensmith. His work spans nearly 30 years for clients such as Ikea, Red Bull, Guinness and Netflix. He began his career at CP+B on And1 Sneakers and Truth.

We spent two minutes with Chris to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Chris, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Miami in the ’80s. It was a time when music was challenging social norms and Miami Vice had the country in a trance. Atlanta is home now. In a lot of ways, it reminds me of Miami, especially in how its cultural influence travels far beyond the city itself.

How did you first realize you were creative?

I studied criminology and wanted to play in the NBA, but reality had other ideas. After college, I ended up in the traffic department at CP+B thanks to my dad’s relationship with Chuck Porter (they were creative partners for many years). Six months later, I was writing full-time. That is where I learned the business and realized where I belonged.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Going to the Orange Bowl with my dad for Dolphins and Hurricanes games. I remember watching Miami win its first national championship against Nebraska in ’83. I also remember the Dolphins beating the Bears in ’85 and keeping them from finishing the season undefeated.

Who are your favorite sports teams?

Atlanta United. Being part of launching the team made it feel personal. Growing up in basketball culture and later working on And1 helped me appreciate sports subcultures.

Who are your favorite athletes?

Growing up, it was Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. Jordan, especially through Spike Lee’ Mars Blackmon, fundamentally changed sports and sneaker culture in a way that still does not get enough credit. Barkley was the counterculture. He was undersized, outspoken and unapologetic—that edge really spoke to me. If you grew up in Miami in the ’80s, loving Dan Marino was basically mandatory. More recently, I have become a huge fan of women’s volleyball. Watching my daughter play, and spending weekends trekking all over the country for AAU tournaments, gave me a front-row seat on how fast the sport is growing and how much talent and grit it takes.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Hoop Dreams. It captures how fleeting opportunity can be and how much of success comes down to timing, work ethic and love of the game. There are a lot of parallels to working as a creative and playing for the love of it, not just the outcome.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

I gravitate toward shows with perspective and history, like 30 for 30 and Pardon the Interruption.

What is your favorite sports video game, if you have one?

Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! is perhaps the most under-appreciated video game in history. There was something incredibly satisfying about knocking out an opponent and moving to the next level. As an adult, the closest feeling I have found is getting my taxes done early.

What is a recent project you have been part of that you are proud of?

We did a colon cancer awareness campaign called “Weird Looking Stools.” We placed custom bar stools in bars and coffee shops to spark conversations people usually avoid. The stools were designed to mimic visual warning signs that could indicate colon cancer—things like unusual shapes, textures and colors. By turning those warning signs into something people literally sat on, the work made an uncomfortable topic impossible to ignore and helped drive awareness around early detection.

Can you share someone else’s recent work that you admire?

I love the new Grand Wagoneer work from Highdive. Positioning it as the best SUV to make a family in is a smart way to push against the idea that family vehicles equal boring and safe.

What can sports do that nothing else can?

As a former athlete, the husband of a former NCAA All-American and the dad of a former Division I volleyball player, I have learned that sports teach us how to deal with failure as part of the process. They force honesty with ourselves and with society. What you see can be beautiful or uncomfortable, depending on the moment. But it is always revealing.

What would you be doing if you were not working in the field you are in?

I would own a pizza shop and bar on the beach.

