Camille Imbert of Kettle: Being French Makes Her a Better Creative

Pushing ideas as far as they can go

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 12, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Camille Imbert | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Camille is chief creative officer at Kettle, where she has shaped the agency’s vision for over 15 years. A driving force behind Kettle’s long-standing partnership with Apple, she has built a reputation for elevating digital experiences through craft and strategy.

We spent two minutes with Camille to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Camille, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Paris. Tried to move to Asia but somehow landed in New York. I planned to return to Paris and instead moved to San Francisco. Now I’m back in New York, on purpose this time.

How you first realized you were creative.

I used to think creativity meant making things, until I realized it could also mean making people see things differently.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I went to an academically demanding high school but never really fit in. I wasn’t giving it my all—until I shocked everyone (including myself) by crushing the national exam in French literature. Just because people don’t see your potential, it doesn’t mean they’re right. Not long after, I got lost at a massive career fair and stumbled onto the art school floor. That’s when I realized I could make Tim Burton–style muppets for a living. The wrong turns, the unexpected wins, that’s where you find your future.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

We talk so much about trends and insights that we often forget the raw, unfiltered reactions happening in real life. Recently, I saw Room With a View by La Horde at NYU Skirball. It was brilliant, visceral and left the entire audience in shock—a perfect reminder of why we create.

Play

One of your favorite brands you’ve ever worked on.

Kettle has been working with Apple for over a decade and the magic never fades. The thinking, the passion, every detail questioned, nothing left to chance. It’s this mindset that continues to raise the bar for everyone else. One moment that stands out is the launch of the first “Shot on iPhone” campaign. At the time, it felt revolutionary. And today, it’s a reminder that the simplest ideas, executed brilliantly, can redefine an industry and reshape culture.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We recently launched e.l.f. Beauty’s corporate website, and it instantly became a favorite. Storytelling isn’t just for consumers. It’s for employees, investors, partners and anyone who cares about the brand.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I can’t stop talking about Giant Spoon’s “Raise Your Banners.” CCO Ian Grody is a friend and someone I admire. The idea was so simple yet absolutely perfect. In the middle of the AI explosion, seeing something physical take over a city in a bigger-than-life experience felt pure and joyful.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I joke that being French makes me a better creative, but I truly believe it. I love to debate, to push ideas further, to contradict. Just because something’s already great doesn’t mean there isn’t more to say. The exploration is endless.

Your biggest weakness.

Thinking out loud. I like bringing people along for the journey. But it can be a slightly scary window into how my brain works.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

David Bowie. A master of reinvention who blurred the lines between art, technology and identity. He showed how to embrace change, take risks and keep storytelling at the center. And for all the Francophiles out there, his take on Jacques Brel’s “Port of Amsterdam” is essential listening.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Depends on which floor I would’ve accidentally stumbled onto instead.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.