Barbara Maningat of the L.A. Galaxy: 'Sports Evokes the Full Spectrum of Human Emotion'

Making a meaningful impact

Barbara Maningat | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

A creative leader within Galaxy Studios, Barbara promotes the six-time MLS Cup Champion L.A. Galaxy as the director of content & brand.

We spent two minutes with Barbara to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Barbara, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I am a proud Midwestern girl, born and raised in a small town outside Kansas City, Mo., now living in Los Angeles.

What is your earliest sports memory?

One of my earliest and most humbling sports memories is getting bloody noses on the soccer field because I wasn’t paying attention when the ball came flying my way. It’s ironic, considering I’ve built my career in the creative world of professional soccer.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

Kansas City Chiefs

Favorite athlete(s)?

Simone Biles, Cobi Jones, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Remember the Titans, Million Dollar Baby, Air

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

30 for 30 by ESPN. Up First by NPR.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

In team sports, kit launches are an annual tradition, and it has become increasingly challenging for brands to tell fresh, innovative team stories. That’s why I’m incredibly proud of our Galaxy Studios team for bringing our Rizon kit to life. From concept to execution, we created a visually stunning campaign that showcases the City of Angels from a fresh perspective. Our first-ever purple kit not only resonated with fans but also set a new retail record for the third consecutive year.

Play

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

Been truly loving USC Football’s video content. From cinematography to unique editing, they’re experimenting with how to elevate the visual language of training and game coverage.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports have a unique ability to unite people through competition and inspiration. They provide a powerful platform for athletes, coaches, fans and brands to raise awareness for important causes, inspire others beyond their immediate reach and make a meaningful impact on lives they may never have otherwise touched. Sports evoke the full spectrum of human emotion. It has been a privilege to share the deeply human stories they create.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

I’m a storyteller at heart. So, I’d be putting my journalism degrees to use at a news outlet or marketing agency.

