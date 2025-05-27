Angela Cheng of Sunderstorm: Great Brands Don't Sell, They Transport

On resilience and creativity as survival skills

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 27, 2025 12:15 am 5 min read Share:

Angela Cheng | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Angela is CMO of Sunderstorm. Cheng worked in spirits and fashion for over two decades before entering the cannabis industry. During her tenure as head of marketing for several prominent brands, she helped reposition marijuana as a wellness product.

We spent two minutes with Angela to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Angela, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Hong Kong, grew up in Vancouver, and moved to Los Angeles to begin my career in marketing. Along the way, I lived and worked in New York, Seattle and Miami before coming full circle—returning to L.A. when cannabis was recreationally legalized. I love the ocean breeze, the California lifestyle and being close to where I grew up in Vancouver.

How you first got interested in cannabis.

I grew up with traditional Chinese medicine, where herbs and plant medicine was a part of everyday life—what you put into your body could heal you. When a friend launched a cannabis brand in Colorado, I flew out, immersed myself in her world, and that experience lit the fire.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

One standout was launching The Baileys “Get Together with John Legend” in 2006. We produced a 25-city concert tour and over 200 “Get Togethers” that merged music, culture and branding in an immersive way. It helped reposition Baileys as a modern cocktail occasion, not just an after-dinner drink.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’m proud of the KANHA Solventless Belts campaign and redesign. We went from black to bold, inspired by Keith Haring’s belief that “Art is for everybody.” It helped Belts grow from 1 percent to 15 percent in total revenue, and proved that in cannabis, great design and storytelling aren’t extras. Sometimes, it’s art you can eat!

The biggest challenge cannabis marketers face today, and how to approach it.

Fragmented rules and platform bans force marketers to be both risk managers and culture builders. Storytelling, community building and product trust are how you break through.

One thing about how the cannabis industry is evolving that you’re excited about.

Innovation and occasion. Cannabis is being redefined as part of everyday life, linked to wellness and creativity. That shift is unlocking new formats, new rituals and entirely new consumers.

Someone else’s work, in cannabis or beyond, that you admired lately.

I love the designer Jacquemus. The immersive storytelling, color and detail—it’s a masterclass in brand-building and a reminder that great brands don’t sell, they transport.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

My all-time favorite film is In the Mood for Love by Wong Kar-wai. Every frame feels like a painting—the colors, the elegant chi-paos, the haunting “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” by Nat King Cole. It’s storytelling through mood, sound and sight. It’s how I think about brand building. Every element should be intentional and beautifully composed.

A visual artist or musician you admire.

I grew up dancing ballet, which is rooted in tradition. I love how choreographer Jacob Jonas reinvents dance in a modern, visceral way. He pairs incredible designers with dancers to create performances that feel fresh and new.

Your favorite fictional character.

Don Draper from Mad Men. Don captures the paradox of ambition and vulnerability. He’s creative, flawed, endlessly searching, reminding us that storytelling is about human desire. I admire how he could create entire worlds with just the right words, even while struggling to find peace in his own life.

Someone worth following on social media.

Jay Shetty. His calmness, Buddhist training and ability to turn wisdom into action make him a daily inspiration. I listen to 7 Minutes With Jay on the Calm app and highly recommend his On Purpose podcast.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I’ve always admired beauty. Not just aesthetically, but in how it moves people emotionally. That foundation drives how I build brands: by creating experiences that spark something personal within the consumer.

Your biggest weakness.

Impatience. When I see the future, it feels like I’m wasting time that could be spent building it. The real challenge isn’t moving fast. It’s remembering to lift my head and let the journey breathe a little. I’m learning that urgency creates momentum, but presence creates meaning and the best brands (and lives) are built on both.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I spent almost a year in a wheelchair—and I almost went to art school before choosing to study commerce. Life taught me early that resilience and creativity are survival skills. I stumbled into brand marketing by accident. Now it makes perfect sense. It’s the intersection of art, business and storytelling.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the cannabis industry.

I’d be producing films, making art or building something that didn’t exist yet. I believe in the power of imagination, and how the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

