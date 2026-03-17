Adam Rubin of 72andSunny on 'Hard Rock Bet Party' and His Yankees Fandom

He shares a birthday with Bernie Williams, but a few decades apart

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 17, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Adam Rubin | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Adam is a group brand director at 72andSunny N.Y.

We spent two minutes with Adam to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Adam, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now.

I grew up in Westfield, N.J. After leaving for college and then spending a decade or so in NYC, I wound up boomeranging back to Westfield a few years ago.

What is your earliest sports memory.

I remember my dad taking my younger brother and me to a Yankees game when we were a little older than toddlers. It was awesome to experience Yankee Stadium. But the pre-pitch clock game time apparently proved too long for little kids who skipped their naps. We had to bail early, but it started a lifelong love affair with the team and the sport. The pitch clock is kinda lame for fans actually at the game. I want my stadium experience to last as long as possible. Nothing better than basking in the sun, watching baseball, crushing peanuts and eating hot dogs for hours.

Who are your favorite sports team(s).

The Yankees are far and away my No. 1. But also, go Birds. And shout out to my alma mater, the Syracuse Orange.

Who are your favorite athlete(s).

My all-time favorite athletes are Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams—’90s Yankees, baby. Bernie and I share a birthday, just a couple decades apart.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show.

Caddyshack. Endlessly re-watchable, so quotable (“You’ll get nothing and like it!”). Obviously funny, with such a satisfying underdog story at the core.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show.

Keeping it old school, I have a special place in my heart for PTI. Tony and Michael, still going strong after all these years. I also respect what they’re doing at Jomboy. Talkin’ Yanks with Aaron Boone—just so cool that they do that.

What is your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. For a kid who grew up skating, this was simply it.

What is a recent project you’re proud of.

We launched the “Hard Rock Bet Party” at the start of this past football season, a metaphorical manifestation of the sportsbook app where sports, culture, entertainment, and fans can come together in one place. We shot with such amazing talent, from Mike Tyson to John Daly and an insane lineup of U of Miami football greats. Dale Earnhardt Jr. said it was the most fun, well-run set he’d ever been on. It’s a big sandbox for us. Keep a lookout for the next wave of the campaign dropping this week.

Can you share someone else’s recent work that you admire.

New Balance and their Ohtani spot “Two Swords” stopped me in my tracks. As a piece of film, everything from the look to the timing is so unique and pensive. I also got exposed to KFC Canada’s “Kyle F*cking Connor” while judging at Clio Sports this year—and I’m flat-out obsessed. Watch this case study if you haven’t seen it.

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What can sports do that nothing else can.

Fandom fosters community. It’s why you can talk to a stranger wearing your team’s gear and instantly strike up a conversation. Plus, I love all the little quirks and inside jokes that spawn from this kind of connection, when fandom takes on a life of its own. My daughter has been saying “bing bong” a lot lately. And every time I hear it, I’m like: Knicks!

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space.

I’ve always wanted to be a professional skydiver. Maybe it’ll be my retirement plan. I just need to find the time to log enough jumps to get certified.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.