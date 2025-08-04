Watch This Resort Transform Into a Child's Birthday Wonderland

Great campaigns from around the world, repping India, Austria and Spain

August 4, 2025

Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Wonderla, ‘Hide & Seek’

Throughout the grounds of the Wonderla Hotel and Resort, a young girl and her parents compete in an epic game of hide and seek. Aided by the hotel staff, the girl scours the property for her elusive mom and dad, taking in the many amenities along the way. Then, before she enters the amusement park proper, there’s a true birthday surprise.

Austria Tourism, ‘AUT in the Wild With Hiker Harry’

Agency: Wien Nord Serviceplan

The campaign follows “Hiker Harry,” a lovable, slightly dramatic host, as he explores Austria’s “wild” outdoors, only to find it’s more about rejuvenation than survival. From flying-fox rides to icy lake dips, Harry’s over-the-top antics give way to relaxing hikes, scenic trails and glamping comforts. His bush knife becomes a bread knife for alpine snacks, and shelter-building turns into a lesson in luxury.

Movistar, ‘We Are Gregarios’

Agency: VML

This film shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of cycling—the gregarios. These selfless riders sacrifice personal glory to support their team leaders, embodying humility, trust and dedication. The campaign offers a heartfelt tribute to those who may not cross the finish line first, but make victory possible for others.