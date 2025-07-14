Wake Up With the Nestlé Breakfast Patrol

Great work repping Mauritius, the UAE and Kenya

Here are some fun campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Nestlé, ‘Bust and Go bust’

Agency: Grey Mauritius

The Nestlé Breakfast Patrol is on the case. Framed as a fictional enforcement squad, the Patrol “fines” citizens for breakfast slip-ups like skipping meals or low-energy mornings. Through skits and over-the-top antics, they replace guilt with laughs and offer practical solutions.

Lipton x Squid Game

Agency: Horizon FCB

Lipton has partnered with Horizon FCB to launch a campaign inspired by the global sensation Squid Game. The goal is to introduce Lipton’s new “Perfectly Balanced Taste” to audiences across the Middle East in a way that feels fresh and rooted in local culture. The campaign kicks off with a two-part social video series starring Arabic-speaking Korean comedian Wonho Chung, as he embarks on a kooky quest.

Basco Paints, ‘Kenya’s 1st Tintable Waterproofing Paint’

Agency: Creative Edge / FCB Nairobi

Introducing Marangi the Magician—a painter so trusted, he’s become a legend. Armed with the right product, he protects homes with near-mythical confidence. His rival, using the wrong paint, ends up soaked, humiliated and laughed out of town. In a country where strong rains always come, choosing the wrong waterproofing can lead to disaster.