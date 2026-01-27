This Robot's Jealous of a Kia EV. Will Sparks Fly?
Campaigns from Australia, South Africa and Brazil
Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.
Kia Australia, ‘Robots Become Jealous of Kia EV’
Agency: Innocean Australia
Kia’s new EV campaign from Innocean Australia imagines a near future where humanoid robots are everyday family members, until a new all-electric Kia arrives and becomes the most advanced tech in the house. Led by a jealous robot named Roger, the playful story shows machines grappling with being outclassed, spotlighting Kia’s expanding, tech-forward EV range.
Burger King, ‘The Curious Case of the Missing Mascots’
Agency: Net#Work BBDO
It seems the Lion and the Bull, two beloved South African mascots, are missing. After their teams launch a comical search, they finally find the miscreants enjoying a Burger King breakfast. As a sponsor of two storied rugby franchises, Net#Work BBDO chose to focus on the mascots instead of the players, reframing breakfast not as a routine, but as a moment worth rallying around.
O Boticário, ‘It Takes a Legend to Recognize a Legend”
Agency: AlmapBBDO
O Boticário launches Malbec Black Legend, a limited-edition fragrance celebrating a new era of the iconic line. A cinematic black-and-white film stars Kaká, with narration by Fábio Cannavaro. It centers on the idea that true greatness is recognized by equals, reflecting legacy, excellence and mutual respect beyond self-proclaimed legend.