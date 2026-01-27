This Robot's Jealous of a Kia EV. Will Sparks Fly?

Campaigns from Australia, South Africa and Brazil

by Ads of the World January 27, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Kia Australia, ‘Robots Become Jealous of Kia EV’

Agency: Innocean Australia

Kia’s new EV campaign from Innocean Australia imagines a near future where humanoid robots are everyday family members, until a new all-electric Kia arrives and becomes the most advanced tech in the house. Led by a jealous robot named Roger, the playful story shows machines grappling with being outclassed, spotlighting Kia’s expanding, tech-forward EV range.

Play

Burger King, ‘The Curious Case of the Missing Mascots’

Agency: Net#Work BBDO

It seems the Lion and the Bull, two beloved South African mascots, are missing. After their teams launch a comical search, they finally find the miscreants enjoying a Burger King breakfast. As a sponsor of two storied rugby franchises, Net#Work BBDO chose to focus on the mascots instead of the players, reframing breakfast not as a routine, but as a moment worth rallying around.

Play

O Boticário, ‘It Takes a Legend to Recognize a Legend”

Agency: AlmapBBDO

O Boticário launches Malbec Black Legend, a limited-edition fragrance celebrating a new era of the iconic line. A cinematic black-and-white film stars Kaká, with narration by Fábio Cannavaro. It centers on the idea that true greatness is recognized by equals, reflecting legacy, excellence and mutual respect beyond self-proclaimed legend.