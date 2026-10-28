The Conversations That Stay With Us: Passions, Inspiration and Tales of People's Lives

The Clios CEO launches a Substack

by Nicole Purcell October 28, 2026 10:30 am 4 min read Share:

Clio Music executive director Michael Kauffman, Stevie Van Zant and Clios CEO Nicole Purcell

Last month, I wrote about why I was so excited for our first Clios on Culture event. After years of building Clio programs around different industries—advertising, entertainment, sports, music and more—we felt it was time to bring people from all those worlds together in one room. I believed that we had a lot to learn from one another, and that some of the most interesting conversations would happen when we stopped talking exclusively to people who do the same things we do.

I’m happy to report that Clios on Culture was everything I’d hoped it would be. We had extraordinary people onstage and thoughtful discussions about the ways different industries influence one another filled the room throughout the evening. Some of my favorite moments, though, were when conversations moved beyond the usual industry talking points to focus on people’s lives, passions and the things that continue to inspire them.

One of those conversations was with Stevie Van Zandt. Most of us know Stevie from the E Street Band or The Sopranos, but he’s also a producer, songwriter, educator and activist. I’m fascinated by people like Stevie who have accomplished so much but keep finding new ways to express themselves and make a difference in the world. His work bringing music education into classrooms is a wonderful example.

Bringing That Energy to the Dinner Table

Similar themes of creativity and the drive to keep trying new things came up at our salon dinner with musician Michael Bublé, which was sponsored by TikTok. Our salon dinners bring senior marketing and advertising executives together with extraordinary creative people. But these aren’t meant to be traditional networking events. I originally imagined these events as dinners between friends: a relaxed atmosphere, good food and in-depth conversation. To spur that kind of discussion, we invite someone whose creative career gives everyone in the room a different perspective.

Bublé discussed a new album he is working on and how he’s experimenting with a more country sound. It’s unlikely that anyone else in the room was facing the same creative challenge; no one else there has already released more than 15 albums. But hearing Michael speak prompted others to reflect on their own experiences. People around the table began to talk about unexpected career decisions and projects that are still in the idea phase.

These are the moments that I love. Everyone in that room has already achieved some measure of success, and they’re talking about what they want to try next. They’re excited about new ideas, and sometimes a little nervous about going in new directions.

There’s an important lesson in that for all of us. It’s easy to become comfortable doing the things we know we’re good at. But truly creative people remain curious, keep challenging themselves and aren’t afraid to pursue something new.

Continuing the Conversation

I’m taking inspiration from these conversations and launching my own Substack.

“Honestly, Nicole” will be a platform to bring together the different worlds I’m part of and the things I love. I’ll share conversations with fascinating people; thoughts on creativity, culture and leadership; and some of what I’ve learned from my years at the Clios. But I’ll also write about life outside of work, including my return to New Jersey after years in New York City.

I might write about a play I saw, a book I read, a restaurant I tried, a store I discovered, a trip I took or simply a moment that caught my attention. I’ll talk about holidays, family, food, fashion and wine. (Of course, I’ll talk about wine).

The common thread will be my curiosity, the things I think are worth sharing, and, as the name implies, my commitment to honesty.

I hope you’ll subscribe and join me. I’m looking forward to sharing a little more of my world with you.