KFC's Baby Sanders Is a Pretty Big Deal

Great global ads repping Paraguay, Australia and Thailand

by Ads of the World September 15, 2025 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

KFC Thailand, ‘Baby Sanders Collection’

Agency: VML Group Thailand

KFC has released a whimsical film for everyone tormented by that one missing piece of a collection. The story follows a hero who is just one Baby Sanders short of completion, suddenly spotting “incomplete” gaps everywhere in his daily life. Blending everyday Thai moments with magical realism, the film offers empathy for the almost-there while playfully nudging fans to finish their set.

Ueno Bank, ‘The Guaraní Fighting Has Returned’

Agencies: Oniria\TBWA • 23 sports

To celebrate Paraguay’s long-awaited return to the World Cup after 15 years, Ueno Bank, the official sponsor of the national team, has launched a powerful film reimagining a national symbol, the Guaraní lion. In the spot, the once-feared lion takes to the streets, marching toward the World Cup with the strength and support of an entire nation behind it.

Australian Marine Conservation Society, Fragile Ocean

Agencies: Abel • Collider

The Australian Marine Conservation Society has unveiled “Fragile Ocean,” a moving initiative that highlights the vulnerability of Australia’s undersea life. Created with Collider, the short film blends haunting visuals of water-formed marine animals drifting through city streets with narration by Bluey voice actor Melanie Zanetti and music from Nick Cave. It reminds Australians that even in urban environments, they remain deeply connected to the ocean.