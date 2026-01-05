Great Ads From Across the Globe Spotlight Fine Jewelry, Banking, Road Safety

Repping India, Mongolia and Chile

Here are some notable campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Bhima, ‘Celebrating 100 Glorious Years of Trust & Purity’

Agency: Turrino

More than a jeweler, Bhima has been part of life’s most cherished moments for generations, from weddings to new beginnings. As it looks ahead, the brand reaffirms its promise to remain “Together Purever,” honoring bonds built on purity, love and tradition for centuries to come.

Khan Bank, ‘Magical Days That Bring Wishes Closer’

Agency: Trimon

In our fast-paced lives, where one day often feels much like the next. The New Year offers a rare chance to pause, reflect on our own dreams and help make someone else’s wishes come true. For a young boy in rural Mongolia, that wish was not a toy or a game but something far more meaningful: a school close to home. It’s a simple yet profound hope that captures why the New Year remains such a cherished arrival everywhere.

Gobierno de Chile and Conaset, ‘Mateo, a Good Guy’

Agency: FRI

As year-end celebrations drive a surge in travel, Chile’s Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications and Conaset have launched a new road safety campaign. Built on the idea that “you are a good person until you make a bad decision,” the film challenges the belief that accidents only happen to others. We meet Mateo, an ordinary, well-meaning man whose life becomes something much darker in the blink of an eye.