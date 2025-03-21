Look for the Helpers: They're Rebuilding the City of Angels

Recovering from the wildfires

by Diana Beas March 21, 2025 5:00 am 4 min read Share:

Los Angeles, I have loved you since my first breath.

At Kaiser Permanente in West L.A., you welcomed me like family, making a promise that you would always be home. You have watched me grow from adolescence to adulthood, from South Central, Baldwin Park and La Mirada to Koreatown. Even when I moved away for seasons of my life, you were the place I longed for. Because you hold everything that is dear to me—my family, friends and the vibrant communities that shape a mighty, sun-kissed metropolis.

While I have lived in and visited many cities around the world, you are the greatest, because you’ve given me roots and wings.

While we have basked in your splendor, Angelenos have been tested on an unimaginable scale. That test—the L.A. wildfires of 2025. They destroyed the thriving Black creative hub of Eaton and the dreamy beachside Palisades. We mourn for lost lives, homes, businesses and dreams.

And yet, we rise. Roots and wings. Los Angeles, it is no coincidence that your namesake is Nuestra Señora la Reina de Los Ángeles (Our Lady, Queen of the Angels). You watch over us like a mother. Ever-present, like the angels themselves.

During the fires, Angelenos showed up. Many of us were devastated, scared, ruined. Yet, we had to help in whatever way we could—with the skills and resources at hand.

Many nights after closing, Café Tropical in Silver Lake made breakfast burritos for firefighters. I volunteered on one of those nights, joining more than 30 others. Chefs contributed their cooking skills. Brave folks drove to firefighter camps to deliver food.

Since the beginning of the relief efforts, the Anderson Munger Family YMCA collected and distributed supplies. I volunteered on two occasions. Each time, I was overwhelmed by the presence of people coming from as far south as San Diego and as far east as Apple Valley, all feeling the need to help.

As Mr. Rogers would say, “Look for the helpers.” They’ll lead the way.

That spirit makes L.A. special. Other things do, too…

The places. Sunsets over Griffith Park. Spring afternoons at the Huntington Gardens. Jazz Fridays at LACMA. KCRW nights in Chinatown. Art Walk in DTLA. K-pop sleeve parties in the sea of boba shops in K-Town. Runs along the PCH pathway from Venice to Malibu. Cielito Lindo taquitos at Olvera Street. Mandarin-Vietnamese mom-and-pop shops in the San Gabriel Valley.

The people. I grew up with friends from many nationalities. Whether immigrants, first-generation or long-established, they shared their cultures, languages and dreams with me. L.A., you are a microcosm of the world, where diversity is celebrated. You are home to creatives, to the Black, brown and immigrant communities that give our city its flavor. And to the technologists shaping the future.

The culture. From a single place, 3 Thyme, my favorite coffee shop in K-Town, I can practice my Korean with the owner, chat in Spanish with the folks who work at the KBBQ restaurant next door, discuss the latest albums with my Russian musician friend, and dance to Bad Bunny when the café transforms into a wine bar at night.

This is my world—a reflection of the cultural riches in every corner of the city.

L.A., the road to recovery is long. I promise to be there for you as you have been there for me. I will sing your praises wherever I go. I will treat your communities with kindness and respect. I will invest in my neighborhood. I will answer the call to volunteer. I will continue working alongside others who wish to see a thriving entertainment industry flourish.

L.A. is home to Hollywood, synonymous with movies and music. But it is also home to the army of people behind the scenes who keep the creative industry moving, creating magic that resonates around the world.

Nuestra Señora la Reina de Los Ángeles, we will help rebuild. We are the helpers.