Heathrow's Bears Are Back for an Encore

Cuteness that's mile high

by David Gianatasio October 24, 2025 9:25 am

Now arriving at Gate 1: Heathrow’s latest advert starring the London airport’s famed spokes-bears.

Actually, they don’t speak. But the mood’s oh so cutesy and cuddly in this :60 from St. Luke’s and Academy Films directors Adam Smith and Simon Henwood:

The bears bowed in Xmas ads nearly a decade ago. Here, they’re subtler with more realistic facial expressions, and the holiday message gives way to EOY getaway vibes.

“It’s like watching your own parents or grandparents and gives you all the feels for it,” St. Luke’s co-CCO Rich Denney tells Muse.

During production, “the actors performed the full scenes, giving the amazing VFX studio 1920 authentic human interactions to use as reference,” he says.

“Then, models of the bears were placed and filmed beforehand in every scene. The result is a film where every moment between the animated bears feels genuine, personal and deeply endearing.”

That’s a fair summation. The critters show enough personally to please, going through pre-flight airport rituals without the action seeming forced. (Could’ve said “unbearable.” Won’t stoop to that.)

The work will run through year’s end across VOD and online channels, with OOH, print, social and in-venue support for the hero film.