Poppi Says 'Bring It' With Charli XCX and Wild Vibes

She and Rachel Sennott take viewers to school

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 8, 2026 9:20 pm 3 min read Share:

In its third year advertising in the Super Bowl, Poppi seeks to become part of the cultural conversation—not just as a soda, but as a lifestyle brand. To that end, the prebiotic beverage brand enlisted Charli XCX and Rachel Sennott, artists who resonate with the young-adult demographic.

“Positioning ourselves well within culture means understanding how people actually experience the Super Bowl,” says Poppi’s Kristina MacIntosh, SVP of marketing. “It’s not just about the game. It’s the halftime show, being with friends, the food and drinks, and the overall energy of the day. That’s the space Poppi naturally lives in.”

The :30 below transforms a college classroom into a party space at the crack of a Poppi can opened by a student. The professor morphs into Charli, who promptly summons the vibes. That’s when Sennott crashes through the ceiling. Soon, they’re joined by a motorcyclist and a cowboy astride a horse with an electric harness. And naturally, confetti flies.

Play

Poppi worked with agency Miramar. Aidan Zamiri, a longtime collaborator of Charli’s, directed the work.

“Poppi has long been a brand that partners with like-minded talent to showcase that talent’s personality for their following rather than imposing the will of the brand,” Nick Morrisey, agency ECD and partner, tells Muse. “The beauty of tapping Charli and Rachel was they are long-time friends and collaborators with natural chemistry on and off screen. So, we left plenty of room for Rachel and Charli to riff and react naturally within the framework of the core creative concept. Capturing that irreverent, improvisational, self-aware banter was a key unlock for the creative.”

The brand desires to position itself as a force within the soda category, weaving itself into the cultural fabric of the moment.

“Our first two Super Bowl campaigns showed us there is a real appetite for brands that do things a little differently and show up authentically,” says MacIntosh. “The engagement and reaction we saw validated our belief that Poppi doesn’t need to follow a traditional playbook to stand out. When we lean into who we are and lead with feeling, people connect. That insight really guided this year’s creative.”

Here, the brand launches the brand’s new tagline “Make It Poppi,” the line Charli delivers at the end of the SB commercial. The effort will live across digital, social and real-world moments.

“At the end of the day, this campaign is about feeling,” says MacIntosh. “It’s about that instant mood shift, that moment when things feel a little more fun and a little more alive. That’s always been at the heart of Poppi, and this spot is just a bigger expression of that.”