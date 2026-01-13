Elijah Wood Will Perform Skittles' Super Bowl Ad at a Fan's House

But the commercial won't actually air during the game

by Amy Corr January 13, 2026 1:00 pm Share:

What has three legs, one horn and stars in a Super Bowl experience? That would be Elijah Wood, playing a mythical creature delivering Skittles to a teen whenever she blows a magic horn. A :60 launched today promotes this Super Bowl-adjacent campaign that won’t actually run on TV. Wood will, however, perform the spot at someone’s front door during the Big Game on Feb. 8.

In the spot, Wood is disappointed that a teen doesn’t use a delivery app like Gopuff to order her treats. “Who’s Elijah Wood?” she asks as the actor explains that he’ll be acting out the spot live on game day.

Fans can visit DeliverTheRainbow.com through Jan. 21 to enter for a chance to see Wood perform a Super Bowl ad at their home.

“This idea of performing a live ad on someone’s lawn at some random place in the United States was just really thrilling and fun,” Wood told People. “And also a little scary, we’ve got to deliver.”

“There’s a sort of tinge of tragedy with a lot of their characters. And I just feel like they take really wild risks. They don’t play by any rules in terms of how you’re supposed to be, and I think that’s what makes their ads so fun.”

Wood’s live spot will livestream during the Super Bowl.

Skittles famously tried a similar stunt during the SB in 2018, making a commercial viewed by just one lucky human.