Andy Cohen and the Nerds Gummy Are 'Taste Buds' Now

Shaboozey must be jealous

by David Gianatasio February 4, 2026 10:45 am 1 min read Share:

“Work it, Gummy!” That’s the line of the Super Bowl so far—or not. Anyway, Andy Cohen wants to see the Nerds Gummy Cluster bust a move in the game-day :30 below from Digitas Chicago.

It’s all about being “mega” and “juicy” as the Ferrara brand uses adland’s biggest stage to introduce Clusters twice their previous size.

Are the Gummy and Shaboozey still pals? They seemed so tight last year.

“Listen, I know mega moments,” Cohen says breathlessly in press materials. “I know when something is juicy. And Gummy’s transformation is both of those. They’re as satisfying as the best reality TV moment. This Big Game spot is going to be epic.”

Well, it’s colorful and enthusiastic, at any rate. Andy feels like a good match for the brand. Both tend to trumpet their presence at high volume and never take themselves at all seriously.