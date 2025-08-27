Travis Kelce is Hyped For Accelerator Energy Drinks

And his engagement to Taylor Swift, too

Fresh off yesterday’s engagement news heard around the world, Travis Kelce is front and center in a series of ads for Accelerator Active Energy drinks.

From Dolsten &Co, a trio of spots feature the NFL star and future Mr. Swift as a lifeline for people seeking to upgrade from sugary, nerve-jangling energy drinks to an option with zero calories, no carbs and natural caffeine.

A college student goes from crashed to alert and ready to play ball with Kelce in one ad.

Next, after grandma upgrades, she threatens to drag her grandson to a Zoomba class … and leave him there!

Lastly, an exhausted mom feels like the next Travis Kelce once she makes the switch.

“The idea started with a simple insight: if your energy drink gets upgraded, your personal energy should too,” Simon Dolsten, founder of Dolsten&Co, tells Muse. “From there, we created three characters, each with their own comedic ‘upgrade effect.’ On set, Travis brought the premise to life with incredible spontaneity—riffing lines, heightening the humor, and giving us moments that felt fresh and fun. All to drive home that Accelerator Active Energy is a true upgrade from the rest of the market.”

The campaign is running nationally across digital video, social and influencer channels.

