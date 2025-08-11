Snickers Recruits Josh Allen for Latest 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' Push

Fans and players alike need a halftime boost

by Amy Corr August 11, 2025 11:30 am

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is the latest star of Snickers’ long running “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign from BBDO.

As we’ve learned from past iterations, when you’re hungry, you’re frequently distracted. It can happen to a father reading his son a bedtime story. He goes off the rails and pivots from evil wizards to a QB throwing bombs. To find out why Josh Allen kicks back with a teddy bear in a racecar bed, check out the spot below.

Another ad features Allen as a construction worker who helps his buddy get out of his dazed funk. “Still stressed about the Bills game next week?” asks Allen. A Snickers ice cream brings the colleague back to reality.

Ads will run across TV, streaming and digital, social media, and programmatic channels through the end of the NFL season.

