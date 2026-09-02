Nissan Shutters 'Heisman House,' Casts Tebow, Hunter and Henry in Faux Spokesperson Competition

After 15 years, automaker radically changes its annual NFL-themed campaign

by David Gianatasio September 2, 2026 11:00 am 3 min read Share:

We’ll see no more kooky college football mascots and cross-generational Heisman winners sharing an ersatz frat-house to hype Nissan vehicles. After 15 years, the nameplate has ended its “Heisman House” campaign.

So, yay! or waaah!—as ever, it’s a matter of taste. The hijinks weren’t for everyone. But the work ranked among the most recognizable NFL-themed marketing initiatives in recent memory. Over time, it became a fall fixture, like the game itself and, more recently, marketing blitzes from sports-betting apps. “Heisman House” creators through the years have earned the right to spike the ball.

Now, for 2026, Omnicom’s Nissan United agency stages a mock “Spokesperson of the Year” battle among trophy recipients (and former “House” denizens) Tim Tebow, Travis Hunter and Derrick Henry.

Tagged “Tell Them a Heisman Sent You,” the 6-episode series still packs the silly. But it feels decidedly more retail than what came before. Of course, “Heisman House” was all about the sales funnel, too. Still, its goofy antics went a long way toward generating entertainment and goodwill. The brand’s growth has surged for more than a year, making the creative shift especially baffling.

It’s an open question if “Sent You”—with its emphasis on showrooms and lingering shots of the latest Nissan cars—will seem too on the nose.

Here’s a trailer:

And the first full episode:

Below, Tony Weeks, Nissan’s senior manager of model & partner strategy and content lead, discusses the new playbook.

Did you know that last year’s “Heisman House” would be the last one ever?

We continually evaluate how to evolve the Heisman campaign in ways that feel fresh and relevant to fans. This year, “Tell Them a Heisman Sent You” emerged as the strongest direction. It’s a way to spotlight the ultra‑competitive personalities of Heisman winners while keeping Nissan’s vehicles at the center of the story.

Did the “House” concept feel stale?

This year’s shift was about expanding the creative canvas. “Tell Them a Heisman Sent You” introduces new scenarios, new humor and new ways for the athletes to interact with Nissan vehicles. This gives the campaign fresh energy while staying true to what fans love.

Why go with this particular route, though?

Short‑form episodic content has exploded in popularity and now reaches audiences comparable to traditional TV. By pairing a digital series with TV spots and social extensions, we’re able to reach fans wherever they’re watching and deliver a deeper, more entertaining storyline.

Do you view the series concept as a tad risky?

It’s a natural evolution that follows how consumers engage with content today. The Heisman campaign has always adapted to fan behavior, and this year’s format reflects that progression.

Why pick these specific headliners?

Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry and Travis Hunter are known for their competitive spirit, making them ideal for this year’s storyline. The broader cast of Heisman legends adds personality, perspective.

Did the new format create fresh challenges?

One of the biggest challenges is coordinating schedules—these are exceptionally busy people!—so preparation and tight planning are essential. The scripts are intentionally structured, but many of the best moments come from spontaneous interactions that bring authenticity and energy to the series.

The athletes have a genuine camaraderie, and once the cameras roll, that chemistry comes through in unscripted moments that often become the most memorable parts of the final edit.

Related: Nissan’s ‘Heisman House’ Pivots as Campaign Returns for 10th Season