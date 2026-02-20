How Alysa Liu, Elana Meyers Taylor and Other Olympians Use Their Socials to Boost Brands

Getting up close and personal yields seamless integration

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 20, 2026

Like never before, social media platforms allowed athletes at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games to boost their marketability and activate lucrative sponsorships. It’s no surprise that as the competition nears its conclusion, brands are popping up in intriguing ways.

IOC restrictions have relaxed since the Rio Olympics a decade ago, when athletes needed official approval before posting videos. Even more recent Games, like Paris 2024, saw limitations. Today, however, the floodgates are open, with skiers, skaters and all the rest using their socials to honor sports moments and offer behind-the-scenes content. This dual approach gives insight into what it’s like to be an Olympian and makes the competitors increasingly familiar to the public (a big plus for landing sponsorship deals).

Muse rounded up some of the world’s beloved athletes as they seek to build more of a presence on social media.

German bobsledder Lisa Buckwitz joined OnlyFans, the subscription-based video platform that helped pay for her trip to Italy. Meanwhile, on Instagram, Buckwitz noted: “From intense training days to the exhilaration on race day, I’m inviting you behind the scenes to experience what it truly takes to push limits at the highest level.”

Japanese figure skater Yuma Kagiyama brought joy to the crowds, particularly with his short program during the team event. He went on to win Silver in the solo competition. Among Kagiyama’s Instagram that highlight professional achievements, there is one of him holding a carton of Bonez Bone Broth. Kagiyama writes about its benefits. He’s taken to drinking the hot soup to warm up, with the collagen potentially helping with the impact of his landings. He adds that he practices with this in mind…

Fellow Japanese figure skater, Kaori Sakamoto—who won Silver at the Women’s event—spoke to 1000s of fans through her socials, a boon for backers Adidas, food service distributor Ajinomoto and the Omega watches.

Team USA’s Chloe Kim, one of the most noted snowboarders at the Games, used her IG to boost Monster Energy, Nike, Roxy, Hydro Flask and Batiste. In one post, Kim performs a demo with the latter, a maker of dry shampoo.

Maddie Mastro, who competes in the snowboard half pipe competition, gets support from Red Bull, Salomon, Mammouth Mountain, Pacifico Beers and Nulo Pet Food. Red Bull and Salomon feel the love thanks to action shots from Maddie.

South Korea’s Hannah Lim, who competes in ice dancing, excitedly unpacked her North Face kit and luggage on TikTok. The outdoor brand is her team’s sponsor, which lends authenticity to the posts.

Similarly, albeit worlds away, one of Canada’s speedskaters, Brooklyn McDougall, unboxes her Lululemon haul.

From Team USA Women’s Figure Skating, we have Amber Glenn, who announced on Instagram just before the Games that she was named Bloom Nutrition’s first-ever athlete partner.

@amberglenniceskater Thrilled to announce that I’m officially @bloomsupps first-ever athlete partner! It’s so important to me that a brand partner supports my creativity while empowering me to be my best self, and Bloom does exactly that. #bloompartner ♬ original sound – Amber

Chinese freestyler Eileen Gu displays savvy on the slopes across her TikTok channel. Clad in her ski gear, Eileen’s Red Bull helmet can’t be missed.

And here’s Team USA star Alysa Liu, who took home Gold. We spy on her IG: Olympic rings on a cake and a clip from her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Also, the figure skater plugged the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition. Samsung is a major sponsor of Team USA.

Australian bobsledder Desi Johnson has an “I-miss-home” moment in this TikTok video. She runs to a section of Aussie goods in the dining hall. “Arrive at the AIS and they bring Australia back to us after months in Europe.” she posts. Brands like Milo and Nutrigrain receive call outs.

Italian alpine racer Sofia Goggia peppers her accounts with sponsor ads, like this one for makeup and skincare brand Kiko Milano: “Every Journey Has a Color.”

@sofiagoggia “Determinazione, resilienza e la forza di rialzarsi sempre: questo è il mio viaggio verso Milano Cortina 2026 ❤️‍🔥 Sono orgogliosa di essere parte della campagna #EveryJourneyHasAColour in collaborazione con @kikomilano, che celebra storie autentiche e racconta il coraggio di essere se stessi 💚Ogni traguardo raggiunto ha un colore diverso, ogni sfida superata racconta chi siamo davvero 🎨✨ Il mio percorso continua, e sono pronto/a a dare il mio massimo. ❤️#adv #MilanoCortina2026 #KIKOMilano ♬ suono originale – SofiaGoggia

Then there are the social posts that give way to the personality of these Olympic gods. U.K. skeleton racer Matt Weston—a newly-minted Gold medalist—gives a tour of his room inside the Olympic Village in Cortina. “This is the lounge, kitchen—everything all in one room.”

@tntsports Matt Weston gives us a tour of his room in the Olympic Village 🏡🇮🇹 ♬ original sound – TNT Sports

Australian figure skater Holly Harris shows off her nails—with the Olympic rings decorating them.

Aussie Scotty James, who competes in snowboarding, tries his best to do the Hugh Grant’s dance sequence from Love Actually:

@leadstoryofficial Australian snowboarder Scotty James brought some pre-competition joy to Milan by recreating Hugh Grant’s iconic dance from Love Actually. The athlete, dressed in his Australian Olympic tracksuit, performed the memorable routine set to ‘I’m Falling in Love’ just before heading into his Olympic half-pipe event. Commentators were quick to compare his moves to the original and offered their support as he prepares to compete. #scotty james #olympics #snowboarding #loveactually #hughgrant ♬ original sound – LeadStory – LeadStory

Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor, now in her fifth Olympics, finally won Gold in the women’s bobsledding event, the Manobob. Her Instagram touches the heart, as she details being the Mom of two and the wife of Nic Taylor, a professional bobsledder. Taylor proudly references Disability Parenting – both her children are deaf—and were by her side when she learned she had won.

And, of course, there’s Mikhail Shaidorov, who stunned the world in the men’s freeskate. Shaidorov skated a flawless performance and went on to win gold—Kazakhstan’s first in the sport. What does an Olympic athlete do the night after the performance? See below: