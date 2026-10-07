Friskies Drafts 6 Cat Mascots From College Football in Pet Shelter Play

Feeding hungry felines is the goal

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 7, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Friskies has enlisted six College Football mascots via NIL deals, part of an effort to transform scores on the field into meals for shelter cats. Essentially, the first score in every game will trigger a 10,000 meal donation to Greater Good Charities to help hungry cats both within the schools’ communities and elsewhere.

The program is an extension of Friskies’ partnership with the University of Arizona men’s basketball team, which was established this year.

“Given the strong fan response and meaningful impact of that effort, expanding the ‘Certified Frisky’ platform to some of college football’s most beloved mascots felt like a natural next step,” says Jason Dolan, brand director at Friskies.

The mascots hail from five universities, including Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat from the University of Arizona; Truman the Tiger from the University of Missouri; Will D. Cat from Villanova; Cosmo the Cougar from Brigham Young; and Aubie the Tiger from Auburn.

“We saw an opportunity to channel the excitement and school spirit surrounding these iconic feline mascots into something positive, helping raise awareness and provide meals for shelter cats along the way,” Dolan says.

In a broader sense, the initiative allows “Certified Frisky” to expand its college sports footprint and engage with game-day culture. “Ultimately, we wanted to build something that felt fun, unexpected and unmistakably Friskies,” he says.

The campaign runs through the college football regular season on the participating universities’ social channels, in addition to Friskies’ own. The brand will share updates highlighting donation milestones.

“And while we’re currently focused on football this fall, fans may see ‘Certified Frisky’ show up around other college sports moments in the future as well,” Dolan says.

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