Eli Manning Gets Bookish and Shouty for King's Hawaiian

He dons specs and gives a silly pep talk, too

by David Gianatasio September 3, 2025 10:00 am 1 min read

Some things we know about Eli Manning:

He enjoyed a Hall-of-Fame-level career as an NFL quarterback.

Dude’s one heck of a kicker, too.

Eli reads “every word” of the weighty tomes discussed at his weekly book club.

Kings Hawaiian sliders are his game-day nosh.

Below, the ever-popular Eli headlines King’s football tie-in with nerdy style.

As always, Eli’s pretty darn amusing. Still, he probably read a chapter at best.

The campaign from Erich & Kallman, directed by O Positive’s Brian Billow, breaks nationally today across TV, digital and social.

“Once word got out in the suburban Toronto neighborhood where we were shooting that Eli Manning was there, a group of high school boys quickly formed and proceeded to loiter all day, like 8 or 10 hours, just to catch a glimpse of him,” recalls agency CCO Eric Kallman. “They were eventually rewarded with autographs—and man did they ever earn them.” (Eat your heart out, Peyton!)

King’s is leaning into football in a big way. Along with Eli’s ads, the popular rolls are teaming up with chef Adam Tabura for a limited-edition NFL seasoning blend.