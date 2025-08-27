Coca-Cola Says: Root for the Visiting Team

It's 'Thirsty Work,' but true fans are game

by David Gianatasio August 27, 2025 8:35 am 1 min read

You’re an Ohio State mega-fan, clad in your scarlet team colors, cheering like a maniac for the Buckeyes as they take on the rival Wolverines in a sea of yellow and blue at Michigan Stadium.

You want a Coke with that?

In a college football campaign, the Real Thing stages invasions of enemy territory, showing fans attending away games—and surviving such incursions, presumably.

Breaking this week, the spot sports the line “Fan Work Is Thirst Work.” Campus activations will follow. There’s a packaging extension with a sweepstakes, too.

All in all, it’s a fun approach, celebrating those die-hards seeking to invade enemy territory—and perhaps in need of some sweet, caffeinated refreshment to bolster their resolve.

