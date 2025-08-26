Brooklyn Boyars of the N.Y. Islanders on Sports as a United Front

Her passion for ice hockey started at 9 years old

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 26, 2025

Brooklyn Boyars | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Brooklyn is a leader with over 20 years of experience in sports marketing and live event production. Currently serving as SVP of content and game presentation for the New York Islanders, she oversees all facets of entertainment at UBS Arena plus broadcast production.

Throughout her career, Brooklyn has led creative and technical teams across the NHL, MLS, MLB and NFL, working on All-Star games, the NHL Stadium Series, championship games and parades, domestic and international soccer tournaments, the Olympics and more.

We spent two minutes with Brooklyn to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Brooklyn, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Southern California—Laguna Niguel—but I’ve called Los Angeles home for 26 years.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Coming home one day from school at 9 years old and turning on the TV. There was an ice hockey game with the L.A. Kings. I had never seen anything like it before. I loved how fast the game seemed. During intermission, I looked up “ice hockey” in my World Book Encyclopedia. I read all about how the game works, the history, etc. I’ve been watching ever since. And still remember all of the referee signals for penalties to this day because of that.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

Hands down USC Trojans Football. I am an alum—and Cardinal & Gold through and through. I’m a bit of a college football maniac. I can watch any two teams play, but Trojan Family for life. Fight On!

Favorite athlete(s).

Kobe Bryant for his work ethic. Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille—my all-time favorite hockey players. LeBron James for what he has built business-wise. Peyton Manning for his cerebral play style.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

TV show: Ted Lasso. It’s such a great blend of funny heartwarming honesty.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

Old school TKO Super Championship Boxing for Nintendo.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

We’re currently in the middle of about $20-million worth of technology upgrades at BMO Stadium. We recently completed two LED installations inside the stadium and we’re weeks away from completing LED renovations on two freeway marquees in L.A.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

The Kendrick Lamar Superbowl Halftime performance. That was pure art. So many layers of meaning; such precision. The choreography, the staging, the costumes. The Serena Williams cameo; Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam. The whole thing was timely, relevant and made a statement on sports’ biggest stage.

Play

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Unite. It’s one of the few things we have as humans that can bring so many together from completely diverse places, spaces and worldviews. We unite around a team, a game or a competition. Sports can transcend barriers in a way that just about nothing else can.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

I always joke and say: When I grow up, I want to be a live-effects designer for some of my favorite music artists on the planet and their world tours. I may have missed the boat there. But I can think of nothing cooler than being able to design the lighting and special effects for the Foo Fighters, Queen or Eminem.

