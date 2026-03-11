BMW, Carlos Alcaraz Drive an Intense Road to Success for iX3
It's so electric
Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s No. 1 tennis player, has teamed up with BMW on “The First of a New Era,” backing the automaker’s electric iX3 model.
Directed by Gus St Clair of BeSweet Films and developed by Tango Agency, a black-and-white :30 centers on Alcaraz training under floodlights, while a voiceover describes how the road to success has changed.
“It’s not about pressure. It’s not about grinding your teeth or chasing perfection until it breaks you. It’s about letting go, having fun, controlling chaos….” (We’ll have what’s he’s having!)
The spot ends with a look of joy from Alcaraz and a peak at the iX3.
“Neue Klasse allows us to tell the story of the iX3 from a very human perspective: how we want to drive in the future,” says Diego Lauton, ECD at Tango.
