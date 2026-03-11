BMW, Carlos Alcaraz Drive an Intense Road to Success for iX3

It's so electric

by Amy Corr March 11, 2026 10:58 am

Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s No. 1 tennis player, has teamed up with BMW on “The First of a New Era,” backing the automaker’s electric iX3 model.

Directed by Gus St Clair of BeSweet Films and developed by Tango Agency, a black-and-white :30 centers on Alcaraz training under floodlights, while a voiceover describes how the road to success has changed.

“It’s not about pressure. It’s not about grinding your teeth or chasing perfection until it breaks you. It’s about letting go, having fun, controlling chaos….” (We’ll have what’s he’s having!)

The spot ends with a look of joy from Alcaraz and a peak at the iX3.

“Neue Klasse allows us to tell the story of the iX3 from a very human perspective: how we want to drive in the future,” says Diego Lauton, ECD at Tango.

CREDITS

Client: BMW España

Agency: Agencia Tango

Executive Creative Director: Diego Lauton

Creative Director: Sergio Sanz

Creative Director: Juan Aldeanueva

Agency Producer – Irene Choclán

Account Director: Estefanía García

Production Company: BeSweet Films

Casting: Carlos Alcaraz

Director: Gus StClair

DOP: Borja Llorens

Photographer: Adrian Madrid

Executive Producer: Juan San Roman

Producer: Lucas Vallina

Art Director: Cristina Ruiz Menendez

Lighting House: Aluzine Audio; DHC Rental Robolt

Postproduction: Muscle Beach

Editor: Guille Fernández

Colorist: Marc Morató

Colour Studio: Metropolitana

Postproduction co ordinator: Javier Martínez

Music composer: Jaby Jimenez

Acknowledgements:

Carlos Alcaraz Academy, Universidad de Murcia.