Amnesty International's Show of Hands for Pride

Reaching across barriers with a rainbow bracelet

by David Gianatasio June 11, 2025 8:00 am 1 min read

As some strive for greater compassion and understanding, Amnesty International U.K. reminds us that enlightenment can remain just beyond our grasp.

For its 2025 Pride campaign, the human rights organization employs hands as powerful symbols of hope and defiance.

On one level, the OOH initiative from agency Shape History and photographer Ron Timehin promotes a rainbow bracelet to help fund the cause. But the work transcends that mission by challenging folks to make a real difference in these increasingly intolerant times.

With LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms seemingly under attack from all sides, these fingers and hands—displayed in a wide-ranging set of circumstances—seemingly reach out to provide comfort and strength.

Per Shape’s IG, the work “calls out rainbow-washing and performative allyship—and demands real action. The message is simple: Donate. Get the bracelet. Show the world what YOU stand for.”