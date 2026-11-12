Flexibility, Community and Buzzy Briefs: Freelancing Done Differently at 'We Are Rosie'

3 seasoned creatives break down how being a Rosie gives them the space to innovate, recharge and work on their own terms

by Muse November 12, 2026 5:00 pm 2 min read Share:

For today’s creatives, having a shiny portfolio is only half the battle. What really matters are the things a slide deck can’t capture: curiosity, instincts under pressure and the adaptability to solve problems.

Those traits are at the heart of We Are Rosie, a platform connecting brands with top-tier independent marketing talent. To see how it works in practice, Muse by Clio sat down with three veteran Rosies: visual lead and creative director Kaytee Miller, copywriter and social creative director Jennifer D’Angelo, and creative director Jane Chance.

From treating AI like an over-caffeinated intern to directing viral-worthy video shoots and partnering with like-minded creatives across the country, these Rosies show what’s possible when marketing talent gets matched with ambitious work—and the autonomy to do it their way.

The Outsider Advantage: Kaytee Miller on Freelance Agility, AI and Creative Chemistry

With 25-plus years across finance, beauty, and hospitality, Kaytee explains why advertising isn’t the Mona Lisa, how an AI “intern” speeds up her creative process, and how matching through the Rosie community led to one of her favorite creative partners.

Spend 2 Mins With Kaytee Miller

Leopard Print, Internet Culture and Fresh Air: Inside Jennifer D’Angelo’s Freelance Groove

After working across agencies like Laundry Service and Monks, Jennifer found her groove blending earned creative and internet trends. Find out how she pitched a wild, KPI-shattering campaign and traded agency stress for mountain views in Denver.

Spend 2 Mins With Jennifer D’Angelo

How Creative Director Jane Chance Uses AI Sparring and Freelance Freedom to Cut Through Noise

With more than two decades shaping brand personalities, Jane dives into refreshing iconic brand voices, using jigsaw puzzles to untangle tough briefs, and why “more content” was never the problem we needed to solve.

Spend 2 Mins With Jane Chance

Ready to change the game with us?

We see you, not just your resume.

We Are Rosie partners with Fortune 500 brands and other ambitious companies that actually get it—because great marketing comes from putting people first. We handpick each Rosie for each project to ensure a connection on both sides. We stick with you every step of the way, from your first hello to your first day to cheering you on all project long.

Learn more about becoming a Rosie here.