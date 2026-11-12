The Outsider Advantage: Kaytee Miller on Freelance Agility, AI and Creative Chemistry

With 25-plus years across agencies and in-house teams, the ‘Rosie’ shares why independent work unlocked one of her favorite career partnerships

by Muse November 12, 2026 5:00 pm Share:

Kaytee Miller’s pragmatic, ego-free mindset has served as an anchor throughout her 25-plus years leading creative across finance, beauty, hospitality and wellness. Whether she’s in-house, agency-side, or bringing a fresh perspective to a new project as an independent creative with We Are Rosie, Kaytee cares about two things: solving the actual business problem and making sure the work actually connects.

The key: bringing an open mind to modern tools, including treating AI like an over-caffeinated intern, and proving that freelance flexibility can spark career-defining creative partnerships. Muse caught up with Kaytee to discuss the power of humor and why the best ideas usually start with stepping away from your desk.

The following has been lightly edited.

What’s a creative hill you’ll die on?

It’s advertising, not the Mona Lisa. Great creative has to do more than look good. It needs to achieve a goal and you must be open to collaboration along the way.

Finish this sentence: When I am in a creative rut, I _____.

Go for a walk. Stepping away from my desk always helps spark fresh ideas.

What is a newsletter, creator, or account everyone should follow?

My tried and true favorite over the last 10 years is Samantha Brown (@samanthabrowntravels). Travel is so much a part of design and you have to have that person who inspires and keeps it real.

What’s a project topic, industry, or creative challenge that always gets you excited to jump in?

Video storyboarding. I love the challenge of turning a single idea into a sequence of moments that build on each other and bring a story to life. It’s where my brain really gets going.

What’s an emerging tool or technology that has elevated your work, and how?

My intern: AI. It speeds up my workflow, supports research and is always there when I need a quick answer to something I’m pondering.

How has your definition of “great work” changed over time?

I used to think ‘great work’ was all about how it looked. But design trends come and go. Now, I see great work as something that solves a problem, achieves its goals and makes an impact.

What’s a strength you bring to a project that doesn’t show up on your resume?

Humor. It brings personality to storytelling, a little wit to meetings and makes the creative process more fun for everyone.

Tell us about a recent We Are Rosie project you’re proud of?

I recently used AI to create a video of the Statue of Liberty doing something you’d never expect. It took a lot of experimentation, patience and persistence to get it right, but I’m proud of where we landed.

What are the unexpected advantages of freelance work?

Outsider advantage. Coming in with a fresh perspective is a real advantage. You get to ask questions others might not think to ask and help everyone see things a little differently.

What’s a bucket-list win you’ve been able to check off with the support and flexibility of We Are Rosie?

Finding a creative partner you really click with is a bucket-list win. I was lucky enough to be paired with a writer I was in sync with from day one, and that chemistry led to some great work and friendship.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Things are changing fast. Keep evolving but never lose sight of the creativity that drives it all.

This 2 Mins With is part of an ongoing series in partnership with We Are Rosie, a platform connecting brands with top-tier independent marketing talent.

If it’s about anything and everything marketing, you’ll find your place here. From SEO to social media to fractional marketers to full-time, we’ve got a community of Rosies for every discipline that drives results. Why? Because we see you, not just your resume.

Check out why 35,000+ marketers have decided to join our movement.