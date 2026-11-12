How Creative Director Jane Chance Uses AI Sparring and Freelance Freedom to Cut Through Noise

With 25-plus years shaping brand personalities, the ‘Rosie’ shares why true creative chemistry doesn’t need an office and why 'great work' is work that actually comes to life

by Muse November 12, 2026 5:00 pm Share:

In an era where AI can churn out infinite copy in seconds, Jane Chance is here with a relatable hot take: more content was never the problem advertising needed to solve.

With more than two decades shaping brand personalities across global agencies and legacy brands, Jane knows that knowing what to say—and having the restraint to stop talking—is still the craft’s true core. As an independent creative working through We Are Rosie, she pairs instinct with cross-country creative agility, sustaining five-year remote partnerships without ever sharing a physical office.

We sat down with Jane to discuss the art of the brand voice, bringing humor into tense client meetings and how solving tiny puzzle problems helps her unblock the big creative ones.

The following has been lightly edited.

What’s a creative hill you’ll die on?

I give every campaign my best creative thinking. If that’s not what the client wants, well, it’s their hill to die on, not mine.

Finish this sentence: When I am in a creative rut, I _____.

Work on a jigsaw puzzle with my favorite playlist on. Apparently, giving my brain 1,000 tiny problems to solve helps it figure out the bigger one.

What is a newsletter, creator or account everyone should follow?

Yolanda Edwards’ YOLO travel guide on Substack. Her writing and impeccable eye can transport you somewhere extraordinary without requiring you to leave your desk or find your passport.

What’s a project topic, industry, or creative challenge that always gets you excited to jump in?

Creating or evolving a brand’s voice. I love finding the thing that makes a brand unmistakably itself, then figuring out how to make it sound like no one else.

What’s an emerging tool or technology that has elevated your work, and how?

AI, obviously. As a freelancer working remotely, I love having an always-available creative sparring partner, even if I don’t always agree with its ideas.

How has your definition of “great work” changed over time?

These days, great work is work that actually gets made. After enough budget cuts, shifting priorities and brilliant ideas that never escaped a presentation deck, seeing something out in the world feels like a pretty big win.

What’s a strength you bring to a project that doesn’t show up on your resume?

A sense of humor and a willingness to say what everyone else in the meeting is thinking. Usually with pretty good timing.

Tell us about a recent We Are Rosie project you’re proud of?

I helped refresh the voice of an iconic hotel brand, giving a familiar personality a more modern point of view. It’s especially satisfying to make something feel new without losing what made people love it in the first place.

What are the unexpected advantages of freelance work?

Doing laundry and unloading the dishwasher between meetings. It doesn’t sound glamorous until you realize you’ve just given yourself four hours of your weekend back.

What’s a bucket-list win you’ve been able to check off with the support and flexibility of We Are Rosie?

Finding a creative partner I genuinely click with. We’ve been collaborating across the country for more than five years, proving that creative chemistry doesn’t require sharing an office.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

AI is making it easier than ever to produce more content. Unfortunately, more content was never the problem we needed to solve. Knowing what to say, and when to stop talking, is still the real job.

This 2 Mins With is part of an ongoing series in partnership with We Are Rosie, a platform connecting brands with top-tier independent marketing talent.

If it’s about anything and everything marketing, you’ll find your place here. From SEO to social media to fractional marketers to full-time, we’ve got a community of Rosies for every discipline that drives results. Why? Because we see you, not just your resume.

Check out why 35,000+ marketers have decided to join our movement.