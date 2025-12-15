Anthony Zucconi of the NHL on Sports as High-Stakes Drama

What unfolds is unparalleled

Anthony Zucconi | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Anthony is currently VP of social at the National Hockey League.

We spent two minutes with Anthony to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Anthony, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in the New York-New Jersey area and went to high school in Rockland County, N.Y. Today, I reside in Bergen County, N.J.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Of my sports career: playing basketball on a Little Tikes hoop in our backyard growing up.

What are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

Knicks, Rangers, Yankees, Raiders

Favorite athlete(s).

Derek Jeter

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Movie: Cool Runnings. TV shows: Friday Night Lights, Playmakers.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

I’m subscribed to SBJ Morning Buzzcast, Sporticast, Yahoo Finance Sports Report, The Zach Lowe Show and Never Offside with Julie & Cat.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

Blades of Steel, NBA Live

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

The Four Nations Face-Off was special. It was something that had never been done before. There was a ton of planning and preparation. We tested new ideas, pushed ourselves and gained learnings to apply to our other events and games.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

There are so many people doing great things out there to change how brands come to life and create unique customer and fan experiences. I really admired the Pacers’ marketing around their run to the NBA finals; the Amazon and “Boy Room/Gymnasium” collab; Converse’s rollout of the SGA signature shoe; Nike SB’s drops have been so well-done; NYCFC’s “Pigeon” activation; and the WNBA’s “Line Em Up.”

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Everyone relates to sports in their own way and has their own unique fan story. It has the power to bring together total strangers to root for a singular cause. And because sports is a true drama with the “story” unfolding during play, there is nothing like it.

