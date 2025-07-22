RIP Rock God, Entertainment Legend Ozzy Osbourne

He left us today after 6 decades of stardom

by David Gianatasio July 22, 2025 5:15 pm 2 min read Share:

In January 2024, the Clios honored Ozzy Osbourne with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his colossal impact across music, video and marketing dating back to Black Sabbath’s debut album in 1970.

To say that the nature of rock and celebrity would never be the same is an understatement. The powerhouse singer from Birmingham, U.K., rewrote all the rules, selling more than 100 million records and leaving an indelible mark on popular culture.

On July 5, Ozzy and the rest of Sabbath’s original lineup rocked the world one last time. Their “Back to the Beginning” extravaganza drew 5 million livestream viewers, captured global headlines and raised $200 million for charity.

Today, sadly, after years of waning health, Ozzy passed away in his hometown.

The Clios created this tribute two years ago:

Throughout his career, Ozzy was a true original. At times he courted controversy and struggled with personal demons. But he always bounced back, seemingly stronger than ever, drawing energy from the limelight, turbocharging fans … and never taking himself too seriously.

It’s a testament to his passion, character and respect for craft that “Back to the Beginning” wasn’t some bogus nostalgia trip. It was a snarling, power-chord driven, utterly heartfelt farewell, likely more relevant than any other rock concert this year.

Ozzy earned that ornate center-stage throne. Thrones are for kings.

His songs could be grim and gloomy. Their demonic overtones unnerved Reagan-era moms and dads. But they spoke to generations with a vibrant message: Bang your head, shout, dance like a maniac, burn out the amps. Don’t let the world bring you down. And tomorrow, let’s do it all again.

That wild ethos fueled his later reality-TV persona, too. He and Sha-ron! opened their doors and a kind of joyous madness ensued. You couldn’t turn away from the antics on screen. Ozzy made everyone bark (at the moon) with laughter. And he might’ve been laughing loudest of all.

Like the man himself so famously said: “I tell you to enjoy life!”

Thanks, Ozzman. You helped countless millions do just that, with your fierce humanity, transcendent self-awareness and kick-ass tunes.