Megan Thee Stallion Explains Fanatics Sportsbook

While conducting an orchestra, of course

by David Gianatasio November 5, 2025 1:45 pm 1 min read

Oh, Megan Thee Stallion, you’re badass and self-aware no matter what silly stuff brands pay you a fortune to do in their commercials.

That holds true for the :30 below from Fanatics, with MTS on a basketball court, wielding a baton and pitching the company’s sportsbook while a 25-piece orchestra adds to the ambiance.

I don’t think that string section’s attire would pass muster at Carnegie Hall.

Playful stuff with the requisite savage Easter eggs from Anomaly and ace director Calmatic, who’s collaborated with the artist before.

The orchestra’s a wonderfully element random, and Megan is so in on the joke. Her WTF turn toward the camera at the end, tongue wagging, transcends all. Pure goddess!

Breaking today, the initiative with run through the NBA season across TV, OLV, social, podcasts, OOH and influencer activations.

