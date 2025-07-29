Coors Light Teams Up With Duradry to Create a Chill Deodorant

Put it next to your beer (or skincare) in the fridge

by Amy Corr July 29, 2025 10:15 am

Coors Light partnered with deodorant brand Duradry to create a deodorant designed with cold-activating packaging—just like its beer cans. When the mountain turns blue, your deodorant is ready to be applied. Now your pits can enjoy a cold one!

Starting at noon today, a set amount will be available online for $14.99. The timing of the launch coincides with the start of Leagues Cup, where Coors Light is the official beer sponsor.

Alma created the campaign, which was inspired by people putting skincare products in the fridge for an added oomph.

“Sweat happens, but staying cool should be effortless,” says Jack Benzaquen, founder of Duradry. “With Coors Light, we turned high-performance sweat protection into a fridge-worthy summer flex. Dura Chill is proof that even your pits deserve to chill like a beer.”