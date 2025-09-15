Navigating the Mental Health Maze Seems Like a Nightmare

CAMH shows you the way

by David Gianatasio September 15, 2025 10:05 am 2 min read Share:

Folks seeking mental-health assistance can feel trapped, as if they’re running like rats in an endless maze, unable to find relief no matter where they turn.

Naturally, that description can apply to their personal struggles—but it’s an equally apt metaphor for navigating labyrinthine health care systems.

Which brings us to Mekanism’s short film backing Canada’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Here, the approach proves suitably nightmarish but not overwrought. We can all picture ourselves similarly tormented, our everyday lives morphed into prisons from which there’s seemingly no escape.

“We wanted the audience to be on this journey alongside the character,” says agency ACD Ashley Babcock. “Every creative decision, from lighting to sound design, was made to evoke the isolation and confusion that comes with not knowing where to turn.”

“We let the experience of the maze speak for itself, turning a systemic problem into a deeply personal, empathetic story people could see themselves in.”

Indeed, mazes figure into ads all the time, notably those in the wellness space. This one succeeds largely owing to a fine craft and subtlety from director Christopher Brown. The proposition feels understandable and relatable, with a potential way out presented at the end.

The work broke last week across video, cinema and digital platforms, with OOH in the mix, too, all backing a mental health toolkit.