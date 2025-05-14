Clio Health Champions: Christine DeMaio - SVP, GAD, MRM Health

Christine, a 12-year MRM vet, has been immersed in the world of digital marketing since 1999, and she sees herself as an innovator who continues to shape an ever-changing landscape. Christine has led the omnichannel initiative for AstraZeneca’s Type 2 diabetes franchise. Also, she helps create shared decision-making tools for oncology, designing experiences to foster better doctor-patient conversations. Her current focus involves collaborating with clients to integrate customer data platforms (CDPs) for improved outcomes.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

The abundance of data we have demands thorough analysis to extract meaningful human insights. While committing to one insight to drive behavior change might seem risky, I believe that it’s precisely this focus that ignites creative solutions and innovative approaches, ultimately leading to a more impactful experience.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

How many doctor discussion guides have we created? A recent project reimagines this tool entirely. We created a customizable and interactive experience grounded in behavioral science that empowers patients to recognize and address the challenges they face in specialist conversations. By selecting a self-identifying statement, users receive a relevant tip, supportive social proof from an actual patient and a single, high-impact question to ask their doctor (rather than overwhelm them with several options). What’s particularly valuable is the modular design of this experience, making it easily adaptable for other use cases.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

I anticipate it will be a common answer, but I have to say AI excites me with its potential for streamlining regulatory hurdles and accelerating speed-to-market. In today’s environment, health marketers have a crucial responsibility to prioritize the empathetic understanding of differences. We must build community and connection rather than foster divisiveness.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

WOW! was my initial reaction, filled with immense pride in this selection. However, I also know that in our industry, progress towards a shared vision is a team sport, and I’m incredibly fortunate to work alongside a team of champions. Steve Jobs’ “Beatles Business Model” resonates deeply: “Great things in business are never done by one person, they’re done by a team of people.”

