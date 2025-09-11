App Creates Free Audiobooks for Sight-Impaired Kids

Enhancing lives 'one story at a time'

Feeding a kid’s imagination helps them see past their daily struggles and invites them to dream bigger than ever before. That’s perhaps especially true for youngsters struggling with varying degrees of vision loss.

With this in mind, the Royal Society for Blind Children and Innocean Berlin have launched an app that creates free audiobooks for children.

Parents read selections from a library of short tales—or contribute their own—and the app uses AI to transform those stories into audiobooks accessible at any time.

“Every child deserves to enjoy the magic of a bedtime story,” says RSBC CEO Julie Davis. “But for blind and partially-sighted children, the choice of accessible audiobooks is still far too limited. By encouraging parents, caretakers, volunteers and well-known voices to share their bedtime stories, we’re building a library of free, accessible books that will help children feel included, inspired and connected.”

The app seeks to make reading and listening “as smooth as possible,” says Jens Brater explains, managing director of digital agency BuzzWoo, which supported the project.

“AI-powered voice cleaning removes background noise for a clearer, more enjoyable experience,” Brater says. “Features like coverage scoring and built-in guardrails ensure the narration stays true to the original text, promoting better reading engagement.”

Google and iOS versions of the app are now available.