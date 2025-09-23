Willem Dafoe Gets Suitably Intense and Poetic for Laphroaig

A barmy barley-man nearly steals the show

by David Gianatasio September 23, 2025 8:52 am 2 min read Share:

“When I was young, I watched the astronauts go into space. What a challenge. It inspired me. So, I locked myself in a closet for two days to try to get a taste of that experience.”

In a 3-minute film, Willem Dafoe brings his whisper-breathy delivery to bear for Laphroaig scotch whisky.

“The taste … how can I put it into words?” he asks after a sip. “It’s like kissing a mermaid in a rocky rowboat on a fiesty sea. Like sucking on a burnt match … like licking a walrus chomping on a seaweed cigar.”

Will’s reading customer takes on Laphroaig, apparently. He rocks as always, awash in kitschy self-awareness, chuckling and emoting on a mostly empty set, his spiel punctuated by visual cues ranging from a llama’s face to a dancing barley-man.

View Creative developed the campaign, with music video veteran Tim Pope directing.

Dafoe gives an exceptional performance. He elevates some very silly material to the moon (in keeping with the space-travel theme). Props to Pope as well, who weaves just enough into the narrative to please the eye without stopping the flow.

There’s a limited edition Laphroaig Dafoe product coming in 2026, we’re told. Maybe that’ll taste like method acting at the bottom of a dying sea with the sun falling out of the sky. Or something.

The global push drops today, mainly on digital and social, with OOH, print and in-store promos in the mix.