Train Dreams, Stephen King's It Prequel and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: The Latest Predator flick, History of Sound and The Map That Leads to You

by Wendy Schwartz August 1, 2025 6:10 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week.

The History of Sound

Mubi

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

Slow piano chords under Chris Cooper’s narration explaining how he could “see” music as a young boy opens this beautifully crafted piece. David (Josh O’Connor) and Lionel (Paul Mescal) are star-crossed lovers who meet during WWI. They share a sweet romance before O’Connor goes to war. Mescal’s song helps tell their complicated story—he gets married and has kids, but longs for the days with O’Connor. In theaters Sept. 19.

Play

Train Dreams

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Jax

Editor: Dave Herrera

Sweeping music with a rhythmic beat plays under stunning visuals of early-1900’s America. Based on Denis Johnson’s novella, we follow Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton), a logger and railroad worker, as he lays down train tracks. He witnesses the beauty and the brutality of an ever-changing land. This teaser ends as the chugging of the train gets faster and images from Robert’s life fill the screen. Listen for Willam H. Macy’s poignant line, “The world is intricately stitched together, boys. Every thread we pull, we know not how it affects the design of things.” In select theaters Nov. 7 and on Netflix Nov. 21.

Play

The Map That Leads To You

Prime Video

Trailer Agency: Requiem

Based on the novel by J.P. Monninger, this one opens with Heather (Madeline Cline) and her besties embarking on a trip through Europe. A chance meeting with Jack (K.J. Apa) on a train leads to an extended romantic vacay. Props for using Maggie Roger’s rich and warm “Anywhere With You” to underscore the love vibes. When the adventure finally ends, Heather returns home heartbroken. Her dad, played by Josh Lucas, offers some choice advice: “He gave you a feeling to strive for, that’s a big, big, gift.” Find out if their paths cross again when this drops Aug. 20.

Play

It: Welcome To Derry

HBO Max

Trailer Agency: Zealot

Upbeat music plays under a shot of main street, where we meet Taylor Paige’s character explaining that she and her family just moved to town. Exiting a shop, she witnesses a gang of boys beating up someone. Respect for using Robert Preston’s dialogue from Music Man to highlight the unjust happenings. Meanwhile, kids are searching for their friend who disappeared. As Preston says “Watch for the tell-tale signs of corruption,” we see the franchise’s signature red ballon float by. This chilling prequel leads up to the events from the first Stephen King film. The limited series premieres in October.

Play

Predator: Badlands

20th Century Studios

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

This action packed, cheeky trailer opens on Thia (Elle Fanning), looking dead, when a probe enters her ear and shocks her back to life. It’s set on a remote planet, where an outcast named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) wants to take down the definitive, apex Predator. Watch for Dek’s reaction when Thia offers to help. She warns, “Here, you’re not the predator, you’re the prey.” Find out who survives when this hits theaters Nov. 7.

Play

The 2025 Clio Entertainment Awards are open! Enter your most creative work HERE by Aug. 8.