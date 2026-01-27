Sydney Sweeney Scales Hollywood Sign in Lingerie Stunt

Will the star face legal woes?

by David Gianatasio January 27, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

The volume of cheeky publicity Sydney Sweeeney’s Hollywood sign stunt is generating for Syrn, her new lingerie brand ought to be illegal. And it just might be, per press reports.

“Sydney and her crew made their way to the top of the letters and strung up a clothesline of bras,” gushes TMZ. “Sweeney is gleeful as she surveys her handiwork.”

Sweeney posted footage of the adventure to her socials:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

“We’ve learned Sydney got a permit from FilmLA to shoot the Hollywood Sign, but she did not have permission to touch or climb the sign itself,” TMZ continues. It’s unclear if the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will file a police report for trespassing or vandalism.

If it comes to it, the Euphoria star can probably make an orange jumpsuit look fashionable. (Spoiler alert: Ain’t gonna happen.)

And so, Syd cements her status as everyone’s fave brand-boosting bad gal, with the bra-lift high above sleepy L.A. following that American Eagle eugenics flap and soap made with Sweeney’s bathwater.