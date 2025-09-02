Epic Build: So Many Tom Hollands in Play for Lego

AC/DC provides the soundtrack

by David Gianatasio September 2, 2025

You’re never too old to savor playtime—or rock out to AC/DC.

Lego delivers these messages in the short film below with help from Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Dude assumes various roles as “High Voltage” thumps on the soundtrack.

Tom portrays a soccer star, a spy, a weirdly-wise big-biz innovator and more. Of course, Legos are on hand, providing building materials to fuel the imagination.

Epic stuff for sure—in the Marvel Universe vein—with compelling imagery and action from Biscuit Filmworks directors Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez (aka Los Peréz).

“I loved building with Lego bricks as a child,” Holland says in campaign materials. “My brothers and I would create our own wild worlds, turning the living room into a prehistoric jungle with our Lego dinosaur set or set up racing tracks for our Lego cars.”

“It was fun to relive those memories on set. No matter how busy life gets, I’ve never stopped playing…and I don’t plan to anytime soon.”

Lego’s in-house OLA agency developed the spot, part of the brand’s broader “Rebuild the World” platform.