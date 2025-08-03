Samuel L. Jackson Snacks on Wind-Farmed Seaweed

Tough-guy eco-stylings for Vattenfall

When Samuel L. Jackson glares at the sea and snarls the line “Motherf***ing wind farms,” you really take notice.

In fact, Sam hypes the technology: “These giants are standing tall against fossil fuels, rising up out of the ocean like a middle finger to C02.”

The :60 below, from Swedish power outfit Vattenfall, feels authentic to Sam’s gritty, oft-profane screen persona.

That he delivers his tough-guy, eco-conscious spiel while munching on Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks makes for a surprisingly riveting commercial.

The limited-edition treats were grown at a Vattenfall wind farm, too.

“They’re salty and tasty, but the snacks are actually more than their taste,” Sam says in campaign materials. “This project is about rethinking how our energy infrastructure can coexist with nature. That’s a game-changer. That’s something worth spreading and getting people behind.”

What do they call the chips in Paris? That’s the big question.

