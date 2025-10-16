Salma Hayek Returns in Full Diva Mode for Kahlúa

There's a Dunkin' angle, so strap in

Who gives the most outrageous performance hyping Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur?

Some would say it’s Salma Hayek Pinault, reprising her full-throttle telenovela schtick from 2023’s hit campaign. Others would vote for the giant Dunkin’ cup with a mustache and arms.

We say, they’re both Kahlunkin’ as hell in this bit of nonsense from Wieden+Kennedy London:

The work continues Kahlúa’s playful OTT posturing, notes brand global VP of marketing Craig van Niekerk, with Hayek’s door-busting dramatics designed to energize the legacy libation for customers new and old.

W+K senior creatives Nick McHugh and Hernan Dietrich tell Muse:

“Having Salma back was a blessing. The last campaign built such a fun world for us to play in, so the challenge this time was figuring out how to bring Dunkin’ into the story in a way that resonated with their fans. We loved the idea of Dunkin’ trying (and spectacularly failing) to disguise themself as a guest at a Kahlúa party, and Salma being the one to expose them and reveal the collaboration.”

The brand’s teasing a big reveal for who’s inside the cup. Is it Druski? That dude’s in just about everything these days.