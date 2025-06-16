Ryan Reynolds, TikTok Star Sydney Robinson Trade Texts for Mint Mobile

Generations collide or something

by David Gianatasio June 16, 2025 10:00 am

Ryan Reynolds swears he’s no Baby Boomer: “I’m square in the middle of Gen X!”

But Sydney Robinson—creator of The Group Chat of TikTok—isn’t buying it.

The pair text and riff, riff and text in a fresh spot for Mint Mobile:

“The ad marks a full-circle moment for Sydney, whose rise to internet fame came from mimicking chaotic group chats—and now, she’s playing off one of Hollywood’s most famous multitaskers in a national campaign,” says a rep for Maximum Effort, which created the campaign.

It’s the usual from Ryan, which means deceptively simple snarky-smiley brand boosting at its best.

Oh, and RR’s 48. Which is the new 47 … and indeed, X-cellent.