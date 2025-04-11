Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, M3gan 2.0 and More Great Movie Trailers

Plus: Superman, The Phoenician Scheme and Karate Kid: Legends

by Wendy Schwartz April 11, 2025

Superman

DC Studios

Trailer Agency: Wild Card

We follow the superhero as he struggles with his heritage and upbringing. Look up—snow and ice fill the frame, until the Man of Steel falls from the sky. And there’s Superman, moaning and wheezing, until Krypto saves the day by dragging him back home. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Soaring into theaters July 11.

The Phoenician Scheme

Focus Features / Indian Paintbrush

Trailer Agency: Giaronomo

Welcome to the world of Wes Anderson. Here, the auteur tells the story of a family, their business and their enemies around the globe. We watch Benecio del Toro preparing his family for his death. The piece unspools slowly with random scenes like world leaders screaming across a table and Tom Hanks making a “logo 3.” Jeffrey Wright’s line sums it up: “I suppose I’m moved by this absurd performance.” Yes, you will be. Scheming in theaters May 30.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Paramount Pictures

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

Our lives are the sum of our choices. This one opens with nostalgia—a thrilling re-cap of Ethan Hunt’s crazy-ass capers and spy moves through the years. Now, the world is on the brink of disaster, but he’s got a plan. It ends with Cruise delivering his signature line: “I need you to trust me … one last time.” Finally in theaters May 23.

M3gan 2.0

Universal Pictures / Blumhouse

Trailer Agency: Transit

Megan returns. She concedes there were bugs in her programming, but insists she shouldn’t be blamed. When she learns of the creation of Amelia and her deadly intentions, she’s all in. With help from Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again,” we watch Megan upgraded to take on Amelia. Once the robots clash, their combat unfolds amid drumbeats and clever pauses for sassy dialogue. Which one will survive? Watch for it in June.

Karate Kid: Legends

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trailer Agency: X / AV

Kung Fu prodigy Li Fong leaves his homeland and moves to NYC. He develops a friendship with Mia, whose boyfriend is a jealous karate champ. Uh oh. This one sets up the conflict swiftly: who will teach him the traditions of karate? Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio make great senseis. Kicking into theaters May 30.

